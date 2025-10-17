Titan Imploded Due To Poor Engineering, Say US Officials

OceanGate’s Titan submersible imploded on its journey to the wreck of the Titantic because of poor engineering and multiple failures to test the vessel, according to an official report.

Titan imploded in June 2023, killing all five passengers on board including OceanGate’s chief executive.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) found the engineering process behind the vehicle was “inadequate”, resulting in faults which meant it failed to meet strength and durability requirements, reports the BBC.

The NTSB said because the firm did not adequately test Titan it did not know its actual strength. It was also unaware it was damaged and should have been removed from service before its last voyage.