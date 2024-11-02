’Tis The Season, Relish The Holiday With This Movies

Share

In all the celebration that comes with the season, we need perfect movies to usher in the festive spirit and thankfully New Telegraph got you covered.

Here are New Telegraph’s holiday movies to watch with your family, friends, and loved ones.

Movies To Keep You Entertained This Holiday Season At Home Or In Cinema

Here is the compilation of both Nigerian and American movies to keep you entertained this coming holiday without being bored.

Trust me, you can never go wrong with any of the movies listed below.

Everybody Loves Jenifa (ELJ)

The first on our list is “Everybody Love Jenifa” another spin-off of Funke Akindele’s OG film and popular franchise “Jenifa”

The movie has a crew of 175 members and it is set to hit the cinemas this December 15 with faces like Olumide Oworu, Falz, Bisola Aiyeola, and Layi Wasabi among others.

Hijack ’93

The second spot is a Nigerian movie, “Hijack’93” which is based on a real-life event.

It talks about a group of Nigerian teenagers who hijacked a Nigerian Airways flight in 1993.

The historical drama features veteran and upcoming actors like Bob Manuel, Sharon Ooja, Efa Iwara, Adam Garba, and Nnamdi Agbo.

It is set to premiere on Netflix on October 25, 2024

Alakada: Bad and Boujee

Third on our list is Alakada: Bad and Boujee from Toyin Abraham’s Alakada film franchise, an original film about a baddie living a fake life.

Olumide Oworu, Bimbo Ademoye, IK Ogbonna, and Kolawole Ajeyemi starred in the film.

The movie is coming out December 20, 2024,

Seven Doors

Our number four spot is the movie called, “Seven Doors” which focuses on the relationship between a Yoruba king and his Igbo wife.

It’s set to hit the streaming platform on December 13, 2024.

It features stars like Chioma Akpotha, Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello), and Afeez Oyetoro (Saka)

Our Little Secret

The American movie, “Our Little Secret” talks about two resentful exes who are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings.

The movie featured Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Tim Meadows, Jon Rudnitsky, and Henry Czerny.

Coming on Netflix Nov. 27, 2024

Mary

The next movie on our list is called “Mary.”

The movie revolves around a coming-of-age biblical epic in which Mary is shunned following a miraculous conception and forced into hiding.

Meanwhile, when King Herod ignites a murderous pursuit for her newborn baby, Jesus, Mary, and Joseph go on the run, bound by faith and driven by courage to save his life at all costs.

Itovie also featured stars like Noa Cohen, Ido Tako, Stephanie Nur, Susan Brown, Ori Pfeffer, Eamon Farren.

Coming on Netflix Dec. 6, 2024

Meet Me Next Christmas

The first movie on our list is “Meet Me Next Christmas.” Which talks about Layla who is in pursuit of a fairy-tale romance with the man of her dreams.

However, she must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town to win her love over.

The movie features stars like Christina Milian, Devale Ellis, Kofi Siriboe, Tymika Tafari, Mitch Grassi.

Coming on Netflix Nov. 6, 2024

