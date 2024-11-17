Tips From Ted Gibson’s Masterclass on Creating Editorial Hairstyle

Share

At the just concluded GTCO Fashion Weekend, one of the most sought-after editorial, runway, and celebrity hair stylists in the world, Ted Gibson hosted an entertaining and impactful masterclass on creating iconic hairstyle meant for magazines, video shows and runway.

Gibson, who is a renown celebrity hairdresser with a salon in New York City, while teaching the class, also taught the audience a few life lessons on how to soldier on when it seems things are not working out well.

Gibson, whose work has appeared in publications such as Vogue, explained that in creating 60’s inspired editorial hairstyle, he gets a lot of inspiration from the 1960’s and also from music icons like Diana Ross. “I love The Supremes, Dian Ross and many others.”

Gibson pointed to Mason Pearson’s popular hair brush that costs between $250, approximately N410,000, as one of his special tools in creating hair magic.

“Its my go-to brush. It is made to give the best results when is comes to styling hair and it lasts for a long time.”

In creating iconic hairstyle for editorial, he mentioned that choosing bold colours were important in making the look pop. He took the guests through the steps to take in creating the hairstyle. From hair sprays to use, to parting the hair, combing, to knowing where to pin up or pin down and knowing when to trim and twist.

“Don’t be afraid to choose bold colours, they always make a difference when creating Editorial hairstyle”.

He advised the participants that the greatest step in remaining relevant in the hair and beauty industry is not never stop learning.

“In learning, you discover new things. Another important thing is to be yourself, have an opinion when a client is insisting on a style because at the end of the day, its your name that will be mentioned as the hairdresser, ” he said.

Gibson also said,: “Defining moments for me is that when I wanted to be a hairdresser. I didn’t want to be just a black hairdresser. I wanted to be an all round hairdresser,” he said.

“As a hairdresser, it’s my responsibility to see something in a woman that she does not see in herself. That is the reason why I have had such a successful career”.

Speaking about some of the notable clients he has worked with include Anne Hathaway, Renée Zellweger, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyongo, Kate Gosselin, Zoe Saldana, Ashley Greene and the fashion houses Chanel and Prada.

