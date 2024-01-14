Tips For Office Makeup

Many ladies have struggled with the kind of make up that best suits an office environment. Many times, ladies wear makeup meant for red carpet or parties to office, thereby looking a bit off in their office space. Below are some tips that will make a difference for office makeup looks.

1. Well outlined eyebrows are key

The eyebrows bring out the facial feature very well. So, no matter how outlined the eyebrows are, it is important they are in the right shape that suits the face. Most times, if the eyebrows are perfect, one may not need too much makeup for the whole face.

2. Skin Preparation

Good skin means good makeup. Do not ignore your skin. It is very important to cleanse, tone and moisturize your skin even before you start your makeup. Apply sunscreen and use a good quality primer. You do that and half of the battle is won already. Do not forget to drink lots of water. It keeps your skin hydrated.

3. Daily office makeup Foundation selection

We recommend not to apply foundation at all unless you have lot of pigmentation and spots. We want you to look a little natural and not too perfect. If you do then use a world class product matching your shade. It is important to wear foundation that is exactly your skin tone. Do not try to look fairer and get a lighter skin tone which is exactly when your makeup starts showing and you start getting comments and looks. Be proud of your skin tone and wear a foundation which matches your skin tone. There are several occasions, where clients who are used to seeing their customers with certain kind of makeup, run into them on the streets or at a casual place and not able recognise them just because they forgot to wear makeup. This can be embarrassing.

4. Go lighter on eyeshadow and lipstick

Remember, it is an office space. You are needed to be recognisable, beautiful and classy. A little eyeshadow and lipstick can highlight the eyes and lips features. If you must wear brighter