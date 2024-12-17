Tipper Break Failure Kills Pedestrian In Lagos

Share

Tragedy struck in Lagos on Tuesday when a Howo Tipper experienced brake failure, veered off its path, and fatally struck a pedestrian.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the accident occurred at the Iyana Ishasi U-turn inward Mile 2 and was attributed to the driver’s overspeeding while navigating through traffic.

LASTMA General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, stated that the vehicle was fully loaded, and the driver lost complete control.

Fortunately, swift intervention by Federal Road Safety Corps officials and LASTMA operatives ensured effective management of the incident.

“Swift intervention from Federal Road Safety Corps officials, in collaboration with LASTMA operatives, ensured effective management of the incident.

“ Security reinforcement was promptly provided by officers from the Ishasi Police Division to facilitate rescue operation,” he said.

Bakare-Oki extended condolences to the bereaved family and urged motorists to prioritize safety consciousness, meticulous vehicle maintenance, and strict adherence to traffic regulations to prevent such accidents.

According to him, this incident serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of road safety. LASTMA remains committed to fostering a safe and seamless traffic environment across Lagos State.

