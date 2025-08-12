Tiny Traces Of Lithium Protects Brain From Alzheimer’s Disease

Tiny amounts of lithium — a natural metal — may help protect the brain from Alzheimer’s disease and signs of ageing, new research shows.

Scientists at Harvard Medical School and the Rush University in Illinois, United States (U.S) found that when mice were fed a low-lithium diet, their brains developed more inflammation, and signs of ageing accelerated. The findings were published in the journal ‘Nature’. Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions.

According to the researchers, lithium may play a critical role in how the brain stays healthy. In the study, they compared normal mice to mice bred to develop brain changes linked to Alzheimer’s, including a build-up of sticky proteins.

While mice on lowlithium diets developed problems more quickly, those given a specific lithium compound called lithium orotate saw signs of brain improvement.