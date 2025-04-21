Tinubu’s Youth Development Drive Unmatched — Aide

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to youth empowerment and development is unmatched, according to Senior Special Assistant to the President on Print Media, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for the first batch of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) trainees sponsored under his personal initiative in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State, Abdulaziz praised the President for redefining youth engagement in Nigeria.

“Mr. President has prioritized young people through many initiatives aimed at making them self-reliant. The President doesn’t want to give you food, he is giving you the means to get your own food,” Abdulaziz told the gathering.

He highlighted key youth-focused programs introduced by the Tinubu administration, including the training of three million young Nigerians in IT skills, the Scale Up Artisans Project, and the Nigeria Youths Academy, among other interventions designed to promote self-sufficiency and innovation.

Abdulaziz also applauded the administration’s decision to appoint young Nigerians to critical positions in government, noting that this represents a significant shift in national leadership inclusivity.

“For the first time, we have a truly young Nigerian as Minister of Youth Development. We have other young people in the cabinet and in key appointments. We have to appreciate that,” he added.

The Presidential aide described the ICT training program as a personal effort to give back to his community and uplift underprivileged youths by equipping them with essential digital skills.

As part of the event, computers were presented to top-performing students in recognition of their dedication and excellence.

Abdulaziz emphasized that the initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which, he said, is anchored on fostering inclusive growth, encouraging innovation, and empowering Nigerian youths to achieve self-reliance.

In his remarks, a community leader, Suleiman Ibrahim, commended Abdulaziz for his consistent efforts toward youth development and community upliftment.

He assured that the community would continue to support and pray for the success of the Tinubu administration.

