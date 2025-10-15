Tinubu’s Wife Urges 400 Rivers Farmers To Utilise Agricultural Support

Nigeria’s First Lady and national coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has urged farmers in Rivers State to utilise the agricultural empowerment support programme to help build a food-secure Nigeria.

Represented by the wife of the Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, the First Lady made the call during the distribution of agricultural support materials to 400 pre-selected farmers at the Government House Field in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

She said that they can make an impact with the assistance if they awaken their entrepreneurial spirit by growing their seedlings, nurturing livestock, and increasing production.

The First Lady urged beneficiaries to take responsibility for their farms and contribute to national food production. Lady Valerie Fubara, describing the initiative as a practical effort to revive Nigeria’s agricultural potential, drew lessons from past government programmes such as Operation Feed the Nation and the Green Revolution.

“Grow these seedlings, nurture these livestock, and turn them into good yields,” she said. “As you do that, you will also reawaken the entrepreneurial spirit that we are known for.”

She noted that with the commitment to empowering Nigerians, the initiative reflects genuine love and dedication to the nation’s progress.

“This support programme is not just assistance, it is an investment that will lead to food surplus and help combat scarcity,” she added.

She also emphasised that the Rivers State Government, under Governor Siminalayi Fubara, is complementing the initiative with additional support for 200 farmers, which includes 100 young and 300 older farmers, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 400.

“The First Lady of Nigeria is trusting you to make the best use of this opportunity,” Lady Valerie Fubara said. “The Rivers State Government believes in your ability; do not let us down.”

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, praised the programme as a platform that promotes inclusivity and bridges socio-economic gaps.

“This initiative embodies the Federal Government’s commitment to improving lives through sustainable and inclusive development,” she said.

She also commended Lady Valerie Fubara for her leadership and passion in localising the Renewed Hope Initiative in the state.

“Beyond the immediate benefits,” she added, “this programme lays the foundation for a more prosperous and self-reliant Rivers State.”