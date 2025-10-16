Tinubu’s Wife Urges 400 Rivers Farmers To Embrace Agric

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has urged farmers in Rivers State to utilise the agricultural empowerment support programme to help build a food-secured Nigeria.

Represented by the wife of the Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, the First Lady made the call during the distribution of agricultural support materials to 400 pre-selected farmers at the Government House Field in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Mrs Tinubu, who is the National Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), said they could make impact with the assistance if they awaken their entrepreneurial spirit by growing their seedlings, nurturing livestock, and production.

The First Lady urged beneficiaries to take responsibility for their farms and contribute to national food production. On her part, Lady Fubara described the initiative as a practical effort to revive Nigeria’s agricultural potential, drawing lessons from past government programmes such as Operation Feed the Nation and the Green Revolution.

She said: “Grow these seedlings, nurture these livestock, and turn them into good yields. “As you do that, you will also reawaken the entrepreneurial spirit that we are known for.”