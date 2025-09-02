Tinubu’s Wife Launches N1bn Women’s Empowerment Programme In Nasarawa

The wife of Nigeria’s President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has launched a ₦1 billion Women’s Economic Empowerment Programme under the Renewed Hope Initiative in partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, aimed at supporting 18,000 women entrepreneurs across the country.

The initiative, launched on Tuesday in Lafia, Nasarawa State, will see 500 women in each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) receive ₦50,000 each to recapitalize and strengthen their small-scale businesses.

Speaking at the event, Senator Tinubu, represented by Mrs. Tosin Akabe, wife of the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, said the programme is designed to support women traders and small business owners who work tirelessly to provide for their families, educate their children, and uplift their communities. She emphasized that the grant is “a seed of renewed hope” meant to help the beneficiaries sustain and expand their ventures.

“When you empower a woman, you empower a household, a community, and indeed, a nation,” she said, commending the Tony Elumelu Foundation for its ₦1 billion donation to the Renewed Hope Initiative to fund the programme.

Senator Tinubu reaffirmed that the initiative targets 18,500 women nationwide and thanked the wife of the Nasarawa State Governor, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule, for her support in ensuring the success of the Renewed Hope Initiative’s programmes in the state.