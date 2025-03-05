Tinubu’s Wife, Kalu, Others Back Bill To Reserve Seats For Women In Parliament

Share

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has thrown her weight behind the seat reservation bill for women in the parliament, urging members of the National Assembly to expeditiously pass the bill into law.

The bill is sponsored by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu. Speaking at the Art for Governance Exhibition organised by the Office of the Deputy Speaker in conjunction with ElectHER, an advocacy group for women empowerment in Abuja, Monday night, Senator Tinubu represented by Hajiya Fatima Tajudeen Abbas, wife of the speaker, emphasised the importance of women’s leadership in shaping the country’s future.

She said: “In the context of governance and inclusion, it offers a unique and compelling way to spotlight the urgent need for greater female representation in leadership and decision making processes.

“The artworks being displayed today serve not only for a Nigeria where political leadership is truly inclusive and reflective of its people.

