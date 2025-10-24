Tinubu’s Wife Inaugurates Digital Learning Centre In Nasarawa

The wife of Nigeria’s President, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has inaugurated the Digital Learning Centre in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, marking another milestone in the Federal Government’s efforts to promote digital literacy and inclusion.

The inauguration of the centre in Lafia so far brings the total to 296 centres which have been completed across the country, while an additional 176 are currently in progress.

The project is being implemented by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with the Renewed Hope Initiative of the Office of the First Lady.

The Digital Learning Centre was launched at the Ta’al Model e-library within the NASITDEA complex by wife of the Nasarawa state governor, Hajiya Salifat Sule, represented by Remi Tinubu, at the event held yesterday.

The centre aims to provide access to digital education, innovation, and entrepreneurship opportunities, particularly for young people and women.

Delivering his remarks, the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to expanding digital literacy and fostering innovation across all states of the federation.

He noted that the centres would serve as platforms for skills development, job creation, and technological advancement, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of achieving 95% digital literacy by 2030.

Speaking during the event, Director General, Nasarawa State Information Technology and Digital Economy Agency (NASITDEA), Haruna Sani Sani, described the launch of the Digital Learning Centre as a timely and visionary step toward empowering young Nigerians and deepening digital inclusion across the country.

“This initiative was designed with young people in mind,” he explained. “It’s about building connectivity and transforming mindsets. Several states are already reaping the benefits, and Nasarawa State is fully embracing the opportunity to equip its youths with essential digital skills.”

According to him, the establishment of the learning centre represents the state’s unwavering dedication to nurturing ICT capacity and fostering innovation.

“With the support of NITDA and the First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative, this long-envisioned project has finally become a reality,” he added.

The initiative marks another milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward a knowledge-driven, inclusive digital economy; one built on innovation, technology, and human capital development as the driving forces of national progress.

He said that the agency would commence the training of 15 corps members every week on cybersecurity and digital forensics in order to enhance their knowledge.

” We are going to have 15 of them, so that they should also benefit from the Renewed Hope Agenda

“And we are hoping that they will also benefit more from this project. Because we intend to carry out the training each week, 15 Corp members,” Sani said.

Haruna also explained that the agency would also install a cybersecurity lab for those systems, and added that the NASITDEA has a cybersecurity lab that it will enable them to train the beneficiaries.

He said that the initiative was in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, which aimed at transforming the country