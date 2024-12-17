Tinubu’s Wife Donates N50m To 250 Elderly Persons In Nasarawa

Share

The wife of Nigerian President, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday, donated N50 million to 250 elderly citizens, aged 65 and above in Nasarawa State.

He said the gesture was the 2nd edition of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) with the theme: Total Wellness; Happy, Healthy and Prosperous Lifestyle”.

Represented by the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aisha Rufai Ibrahim, Sen. Tinubu said the programme was designed to support the welfare of the elderly citizens annually.

She said 250 elderly citizens, aged 65 and above in all 36 States of the federation, the Federal Capital Territory and veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) would benefit from the scheme.

“The Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative has decided to increase the grant from N100,000 to N200,000 this year to provide further support to our elderly citizens during this festive.

“A total of One Billion, Nine Hundred Million Naira (N1,900,000,000) will be disbursed across the nation. The RHI Coordinators in the 36 states of the federation, the FCT and DEPOWA received Fifty Million Naira (N50,000,000) “of which N200,000 will be distributed to each beneficiary. In addition to medical check-ups and other sundry items will be provided,” she said.

Senator Tinubu commended the wives of governors and RHI State Coordinators and partners for their efforts in making the distribution successful.

The First Lady also congratulated the elderly people who were selected as beneficiaries, urging them to prioritise their health even as they celebrate in the festive season.

“Eat well, stay hydrated, do little exercise like walking and getting adequate rest. Spend quality time with loved ones, and do what you enjoy and makes you happy,” she added.

In her remarks, the wife of Nasarawa State Governor, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule, appreciated the President’s wife for the gesture given to better the lives of the elderly people in the state.

Hajiya Sule said as part of Renewed Hope Initiative support for the elderly, 250 wrappers will be given to complement the gesture of the president’s wife to the beneficiaries.

She, therefore, urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the monies and the wrapper given to them for their well-being.

On his part, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Gaza Gwamna, said the State Ministry of Health had keyed into the programme and provided testing services for blood sugar and blood pressure for free and those found with health challenges would be referred to the health care centres across the state .

The commissioner commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for prioritising the health needs of citizens of the State and urged the people to access the health insurance packages available for them across the various Healthcare centres in the state.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mr Emmanuel Yonah, said the beneficiaries were selected across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

He expressed confident and hope that the beneficiaries will utilise given money to them not only to improve their sustenance but the quality of life of their families.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"