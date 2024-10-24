Tinubu’s Wife Donates ₦40m To Jigawa Explosion Victims

Share

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has extended her support to the victims of the tragic tanker explosion in Jigawa State as she donated the sum of ₦40 million and other food supplies to the victims.

It would be recalled that the tanker explosion, occurred on Sunday, October 15, 2024, in Majiya town with over 180 lives lost to the tragic incident while 80 others were injured.

Remi Tinubu was represented by Fatima Tajuddeen-Abbas, wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Fatima made this donation during a sympathy visit on Thursday.

She was accompanied by Maryam Abba, wife of the Kano State governor, and Sa’adatu Sano, wife of the Minister of State for Agriculture, in Dutse.

As part of the relief efforts, the First Lady also provided 200 cartons of spaghetti and 200 bags of 25kg rice to help alleviate the suffering of survivors and families of the deceased.

Responding to the gesture, Hadiza Namadi, wife of the Jigawa State governor, expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the people of Jigawa.

She noted that the donation would greatly support the victims’ families.

Also, She assured that the items would be distributed fairly to those in need.

The donation reflects Mrs Tinubu’s commitment to supporting victims of tragedies across the country and providing humanitarian assistance to those in need.

