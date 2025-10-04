Estêvão’s Goal Seals Chelsea’s Victory As Arsenal Go Top

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described as a mockery of leadership, President Bola Tinubu’s choice to visit Plateau State for the burial of the mother of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rather than to commiserate with the people affected by insurgency.

Atiku, in a statement issued over the weekend, noted that Tinubu suddenly remembered to visit Plateau State, “One of the most terrorised parts of the North Central,” not to share in the people’s pain, but to attend a social event under the auspices of his party’s National Chairman.

This, he said, was “A sad reflection of priorities and a glaring mockery of leadership that while families in Plateau continue to bury their loved ones, President Tinubu chose to grace a political funeral rather than stand with the people in their darkest hour.”

According to the former vice president, while the greater part of the country was still under siege from unrelenting insecurity and thousands of innocent lives lost, “it is deeply unfortunate that President Bola Tinubu has not, for once, found it worthy to visit any of the affected states to commiserate with the grieving citizens.”

Atiku noted that the entire North Central region had endured some of the most horrific waves of violence in recent history, but regretted that not once had the APC-led government deemed it necessary to physically stand by the victims or console their families.

“Even when Tinubu made a symbolic visit to Benue State in June, he never bothered to set foot in Yelewata, the epicentre of the massacre.

“Instead, he ended his trip comfortably in Makurdi, turning his back on the people whose tears and blood still stain the soil.

“Now again, he is in Plateau State, not to console the bereaved or reassure the broken, but to celebrate and make merry with his party elite while the people mourn.

“The message could not be clearer: this is a president who would rather feast than feel – a leader who finds pleasure where the people find pain,” he said, reminding him that the Nigerian people are watching and will remember when the time comes.