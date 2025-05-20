Tinubu’s Visit To Vatican Marks Era Of Interfaith Cooperation – Abiola

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to the Vatican to meet with Pope Leo has been described as a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s diplomatic history, reflecting a renewed commitment to interfaith understanding and collaboration.

Speaking on the significance of the visit, the Vice Chairman of Agege Local Government, Gbenga Abiola, hailed it as a landmark gesture that reinforces President Tinubu’s vision of national unity and development through inclusive leadership.

According to Abiola, the visit reflects a broader strategic outlook focused on fostering harmony among Nigeria’s diverse religious communities.

“By engaging with the spiritual leader of the Catholic Church, President Tinubu has set a new standard for leadership in Nigeria and beyond,” he said. “This is a powerful example of building bridges across religious divides to promote unity and shared progress.”

He described the visit as a resounding success with far-reaching diplomatic and developmental implications.

“It has not only strengthened bilateral ties with the Vatican but has also showcased Nigeria’s readiness to be a key player on the international stage,” he noted.

Abiola, a former Sole Administrator of Agege Local Government—who held the position at age 28, making him the youngest at the time—emphasized that the visit has already begun inspiring greater unity among Nigeria’s religious communities.

“Nigeria’s diverse faith communities are coming together in a spirit of cooperation, driving homegrown development that benefits all Nigerians, regardless of background or belief,” he stated.

He further highlighted President Tinubu’s educational reforms, especially the introduction of a student loan scheme, as a major stride towards inclusive national growth.

“This initiative is already expanding and ensuring that students from all walks of life can access affordable education, regardless of their religious affiliations,” Abiola said.

He stressed that the President’s commitment to education is laying the groundwork for a prosperous and united Nigeria.

“By prioritising education as a tool for empowerment, President Tinubu is preparing the next generation to lead Nigeria’s future growth.”

On the economic front, Abiola revealed that the Tinubu administration has attracted over $5 billion in foreign direct investment in the past year alone.

“This is clear evidence of the administration’s dedication to stimulating growth and job creation,” he said.

He also pointed to ongoing infrastructure projects across the country, citing the construction of over 1,000 kilometers of roads and more than 500 bridges as part of efforts to boost connectivity and economic activity.

“Infrastructure development under this government is unprecedented. Like a lion that observes and strategically makes its move, President Tinubu is methodically addressing Nigeria’s challenges—reducing them to manageable proportions and conquering them for the good of the people,” Abiola remarked.

He concluded by stating that the visit to the Vatican is not just symbolic but a cornerstone of the administration’s long-term vision for peace, unity, and prosperity through global partnerships and interfaith cooperation.

