Tinubu’s Visit To Benue’ll Help Address Insecurity –Osun Amotekun Chair

The Board Chairman of Osun Amotekun Corps, AIG Wale Abbas (Rtd), has said that President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to Benue State could be a turning point in addressing the persistent insecurity and killings that have plagued the state.

President Tinubu visited Benue following the brutal killings of over 200 people last weekend — an incident that sparked national outrage and renewed calls for action.

Speaking to journalists at the Amotekun headquarters in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, Abbas, who once served as the Commissioner of Police in Benue State, described the president’s visit as “a right step in the right direction.

“The president’s visit to Benue will provide an avenue for stakeholders to analyze the root causes of the insecurity in the state and proffer lasting solutions,” he said.

Abbas said such a high-level intervention is unprecedented and timely. He said: “With this move by Mr. President, I believe—if not total eradication—it will significantly help to address the problem.

“This may be the first time a sitting president is personally moving to Benue to tackle such a crisis.”

