Tinubu’s Visit To Benue Belated, Minimal Consequence –LP

The National Coordinator of Obedient Movement Worldwide, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, has criticised the visit of President Bola Tinubu to Benue State yesterday, saying it was belated and of minimal consequence.

He spoke during an interview on the “Frontline”, a programme of the Eagle 102.5 FM, monitored by New Telegraph. Taboo said President was going to visit Benue State because foreign sympathizers and international communities like Pope Leo xXIV condemned the dastardly act.

He said: “He would not have gone because similar killings had taken place in Taraba, Zamfara, Jos and President Tinubu did not consider it worthy of going to commiserate with the people there.

“The apresident’s going to Benue is a belated reaction. These killings have continued to take place, and so that of Benue is not the first one.

“Our Principal, His Excellency, Peter Obi, had wanted to visit the IDP Camp in Benue, but the governor there practically blocked him from entering the place.”

Speaking further, he said: “It appears there is something happening there that they don’t want the people to know.

“If His Excellency had been allowed to visit the people in the IDP Camp, the people would have been able to freely express their minds on what is going on in the state.”

