Tinubu’s Visit: Group Celebrates New Anambra Govt House

As President Ahmed Bola Tinubu concludes arrangements to pay a working visit to Anambra State, the Leaders of the Old Aguata Union (OAU) has endorsed the second term bid of Gov Charles Soludo ahead of the November 8th gubernatorial election this year.

Already contractors working at the New Government House Awka have commenced the handing over of the over thirty buildings at the site of the project which include the Governor’s Lodge , the Deputy Governor’s office , the amphic theater and the office complexes.

Similarly, contractors at the Solution Fun City have also commenced the handing over of structures that have also been completed as part of the projects that President Tinubu would be inspecting.

Speaking shortly after the Old Aguata Union paid visits to those projects, the leadership of the three local government areas and the CEO of JESCO Group of Companies, Chief Joseph Ezeokafor, described the projects as a boost to the infrastructural development of Awka and the state in general.

