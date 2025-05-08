Tinubu’s Visit: Endorsement Of Soludo’s Transformation Agenda – Onunkwo

Share

Anambra South Senatorial aspirant under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ebuka Onunkwo, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to Anambra State as a clear endorsement of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s Transformation Agenda.

Onunkwo said that the President’s visit disproved the efforts of “fifth columnists” who opposed it, insisting that the development represents a victory for both the governor and the people of Anambra State.

“Governor Charles Soludo has pursued an ambitious transformation agenda since March 2022 to reposition Anambra as Africa’s ‘Dubai, Taiwan, and Silicon Valley.’

His administration has already asphalted over 462 kilometers of roads out of 754 kilometers awarded, thereby enhancing both rural and urban connectivity,” Onunkwo stated.

He further highlighted key infrastructure projects to be unveiled during the President’s visit, including the 34-building Government House complex and the Solution FunCity, a modern recreational and commercial hub, as evidence of Soludo’s commitment to sustainable development.

“President Tinubu’s visit puts a national spotlight on Anambra’s progress under Governor Soludo. With major infrastructure developments, improved security, and economic reforms, the state is fast becoming a regional powerhouse,” he added.

Onunkwo concluded by describing the visit as a defining moment in the state’s history: “As Soludo’s vision continues to gain momentum, Anambra is poised for a brighter future. Truly, Anambra is rising under the astute leadership of Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo.”

Share