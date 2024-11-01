Tinubu’s Uncommon Cabinet

Share

Those who expected anything different from President Bola Tinubu during the recent ministerial realignment apparently forgot so easily that under his presidency shock is a key strategy that oils the inner chambers of Aso Villa.

In trying to cut costs by reducing the number of vehicles that will be available to a minister in a convoy, Tinubu dropped five members of the 2023 cabinet.

Taking off five did not make any difference as seven nominees took their place. Two extra names appeared, one put in charge of an entirely new Livestock ministry.

A deeper look into the new arrangement shows that Ogun State became a huge beneficiary, with a total of four ministers. And of that number, three are A – list while just one is a Minister of State, a development that tilts towards imbalance in the national scheme of things.

Wale Edun could be rightly described as first among equals, combining the job of Minister of Finance with the role of Coordinating Minister of the Economy. Bosun Tijani, like Edun, retained his rank as Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

Jumoke Oduwole is the new woman in charge of Industry, Trade and Investment. She takes over from Doris UzoAnike. Adekunle Salako is Minister of State for Environment. There must be something the President has found in the Gateway State.

The South-East Geo Political Zone, with a huge disadvantage as the only part of the country with five states, will have a long way to go in terms of parity. The new cabinet has further diminished the people from that part of the country.

From four ministers with full plumes and one junior minister, the South East lost two A – List ministers. Uzo-Anike was relegated from Industry, Trade and Investment to Minister of State, Finance. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye was booted out as Minister of Women Affairs.

Nkiru Onyejeocha, who had been acting as substantive Labour Minister since the resignation of Simon Lalong, remains stagnant at a time fellow junior ministers, Oduwole, Morufu Alausa and Olawanle received Presidential boosts to the top spots.

Alausa, erstwhile Minister of State, Health moved over to education as substantive minister while Olawanle, formerly Minister of State, Youth Development climbs higher to the office of a substantive minister.

Cross Rivereans also have no sweet story to tell. With two A – List ministers in 2023, they are now left with only a junior minister. John Enoh was demoted from Minister of Sports Development and taken to Industry, Trade and Investment as Minister of State.

Betta Edu remained suspended as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation until the announcement of Nentawe Yilwatda as her successor.

Cross River, like Imo State has an All Progressives Congress (APC) member as governor. Another surprise is the inclusion of Chief Bianca Onoh, wife of late Biafran leader, Gen. Emeka Ojukwu.

She is not a member of the APC and takes the Anambra slot which was held by Ohanenye. Curiously, while Ohanenye was a full minister, Bianca, a former Ambassador to Spain, is coming as a Junior Minister. One very lucky minister is Abubakar Momoh.

He was first nominated as Minister of Youth Development in 2023 but was sworn in as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs. Now his coast has been enlarged as Minister of Regional Development.

That is vintage Tinubu. The President’s list is never final. In 2023, he tinkered with his cabinet even before the nominees were screened. Nasir el Rufai was dropped, alongside Mariya Mahmoud and Stella Okotete.

Adegboyega Oyetola was taken away from Transportation to Marine and Blue Economy a move that caused Bunmi Tunji – Ojo to be assigned the Interior Ministry at the expense of Saidu Alkali.

Remarkably, some controversial names like Hannatu Musawa and Bello Matawalle, survived the axe. And no former state governor was affected.

All we see is more political engineering to consolidate Tinubu’s position. Mr. President remains in charge but what will count at the end is what these ministerial changes can bring to the table of national cohesion and development. Tinubu has not done anything unconstitutional. Time runs so fast.

