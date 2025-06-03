Share

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has stated that the accomplishments of President Bola Tinubu’s administration within two years stand as undeniable proof of visionary and courageous leadership.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at the inaugural National Dialogue on Citizen Engagement and National Security, themed “One Voice, One Vision: Uniting Perspectives for a Stronger Nigeria”, the Minister emphasized that the forum comes at a pivotal time when the nation stands at the “confluence of purpose and possibility.”

“Just last week, we commemorated the second anniversary of the Tinubu administration with ample proof of its monumental positive impact,” Idris said.

“No preceding government has ever achieved what the Tinubu administration has achieved in two years.”

Idris highlighted several bold initiatives as part of Tinubu’s two-year reform agenda, including: Removal of fuel subsidy and tackling the forex market distortion, Massive road infrastructure projects, Launch of the National Student Loan Scheme, Establishment of CreditCorp to boost youth access to finance, Local government autonomy and ministries dedicated to regional development, Creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.

These reforms, according to the Minister, are already beginning to yield tangible results, with falling food prices, improved security outlook, and increased trust in government institutions.

Underscoring the central theme of the dialogue, Idris stressed that national security begins with national unity, which, in turn, is built on public trust.

“There can be no national security without national unity. And there can be no unity without trust,” he declared.

“In times of uncertainty and insecurity, our greatest weapon is not force—it is trust between the governed and those who govern.”

He reiterated that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu is anchored in citizen engagement, where every Nigerian “must feel, be seen, heard, and valued.”

The Minister commended the Voice of Nigeria (VON), the convener of the forum, for evolving beyond traditional broadcasting into a platform shaping national identity and inclusive narratives.

“VON is not just broadcasting news but shaping narratives and forging national identity… Whether it’s in Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, or English, the voice of Nigeria is being heard and trusted.”

Idris called for genuine collaboration between government, media, civil society, and security agencies, stating that Nigeria needs synergy, not silos, and dialogues that foster listening over talking.

“This forum reflects that vision… Differences should not be erased but embraced as part of a collective solution.”

In his closing remarks, Idris urged stakeholders to leave the dialogue with a renewed commitment to truth, equity, transparency, and compassion, urging all Nigerians to be active participants in the democratic process.

