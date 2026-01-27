President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing state visit to Türkiye has been described as a carefully planned diplomatic engagement of strategic importance, countering claims that it is merely a routine foreign trip.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Policy Communication, Dr. Daniel Bwala, made the remarks while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the visit.

Speaking with reporters, Bwala said the trip was at the invitation of the Turkish government, a gesture he said underscores Nigeria’s growing diplomatic influence under President Tinubu’s leadership.

According to him, the President’s influence as a former Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), combined with Nigeria’s strategic role in Africa, informed both the nature of the invitation and the expectations surrounding the visit.

“This is not just another trip. It is a strategic visit, first because it is by invitation of the Turkish government. The President of Nigeria is a person of influence in Africa, and Nigeria itself plays a strong role on the continent.

“With the breakthroughs we are recording in the economy, security and governance, this visit carries significant weight,” Bwala said.

He explained that the formal programme of the state visit commenced on Tuesday, featuring a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and Türkiye.

Bwala disclosed that several ministers accompanying the President are scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with their Turkish counterparts, focusing on areas of mutual interest such as defence, security cooperation and economic development.

The presidential aide also highlighted President Tinubu’s growing international standing, noting that his leadership approach has helped to reposition Nigeria diplomatically and rebuild relationships with key global partners, including the United States, after earlier diplomatic strains.

He cited Nigeria’s recent diplomatic engagements with the United Arab Emirates as evidence of renewed global confidence in the country, adding that the Türkiye visit builds on that momentum.

Bwala further pointed to Türkiye’s established capacity in defence manufacturing and security technology, areas he said align with Nigeria’s current security priorities, while acknowledging Nigeria’s own contributions to bilateral relations over the years.

Describing the visit as “a meeting of shared interests,” he said both countries stand to gain from the engagements, adding that Turkish officials and citizens have shown enthusiasm since President Tinubu’s arrival.

He assured that specific agreements and outcomes from the visit would be made public at its conclusion, noting that the engagements are expected to strengthen Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives, deepen defence cooperation and open new economic opportunities in line with the administration’s agenda.