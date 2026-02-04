Tinubu’s Travels Yielding Results In Defence, Trade –BAT Group Convener

The convener of BAT Ideological Group, Bamidele Atoyebi, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s frequent foreign trips have yielded measurable gains in security, defence cooperation, trade and economic recovery.

Atoyebi in a statement said the focus on the num – ber of days the president spends outside the country ignores outcomes that have strengthened Nige – ria’s global standing and improved internal conditions.

He argued that the trips should be assessed by results rather than optics. “The objective way to look at these engagements is to interrogate the facts and figures before the trips and where we are now,” Atoyebi said, adding that key indicators show “a steady upward trajectory” in Nigeria’s recovery.

Atoyebi pointed to improved defence relations with the United States, saying Nigeria is now accessing military hardware and intelligence support previously denied.

He mm noted that USmade aircraft and armaments are being produced for the Nigerian Air Force, with some already delivered and inducted into service, alongside expanded intelligence sharing. “Not since the Bush and Obasanjo era have defence ties been this close,” he said, arguing that Tinubu’s diplomacy has helped reset relations and unlock defence cooperation critical to tackling insurgency and terrorism.

On relations with Turkiye, Atoyebi said Tinubu’s visit resulted in nine agreements covering defence, energy, military training, intelligence sharing, health, educa – tion and trade investment valued at about $5 billion. He added that bilat – eral trade between both countries has crossed $5 billion, while a Turkish bank is concluding plans to open an office in Nige – ria.