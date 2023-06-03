Tinubu’s Total Removal Of Fuel Subsidy Payments Aligns With Our Position –OPS

Following the uproar that greeted President Bola Tinubu’s inaugural speech on fuel subsidy removal on the inauguration day ceremony, members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), have stated that the removal of the subsidy resonates with their stances and the business community in general.

In particular, the private sector group insisted that Nigerians need to understand that there was no provision for fuel subsidy in the 2023 budget by government and is in total support of President Tinubu’s inaugural speech that the era of fuel subsidy in the country’s oil and gas sector is gone in line with full deregulation of the country’s downstream sector. With this, the OPS stated that the removal would unlock about N7 trillion into the federation account.

In addition, this would reduce fiscal deficit, and ultimately ease the burden of mounting debt. Speaking in an interview with Saturday Telegraph on the fuel subsidy removal crisis, the Director, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), an economic think-tank, Dr. Muda Yusuf, admitted that the increased pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) was quite high, but Nigerians should bear with the prices because these are some of the inevitable costs of reforms when a new Sheriff takes over governance in the country.

Yusuf explained that Nigeria need the reforms to prevent the collapse of the economy, adding that things have to get worse before it gets better. According to him, subsidizing fuel in the country is unstainable in all ramifications because it has taken huge toll on governance and the economy in general and Nigerians would have to bear the ongoing painstaking pains before everything normalize in the country’s downstream sector.