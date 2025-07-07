The Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI) has said that the new tax reforms will go down in the country’s history as President Bola Tinubu’s major legacy to Nigerians.

This according to the group is because of the potentials of the new laws to transform the Nigerian economic space more than any policy deployment in a generation, if well implemented.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Omoniyi Akinsiju, IMPI noted that it came to that conclusion after a cursory look at the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA) 2025.

It said: “In the tradition of objective analysts, we have reviewed the new tax laws within the framework of policy contextuality, realism, and pertinence. Our verdict is that Nigeria’s federal administration, led by President Tinubu, has gifted the country a body of legacy fiscal policies with the potential to transform the Nigerian economic space more than any policy deployment in a generation.

“Based on our evaluation, the four tax acts — the Nigeria Tax (Fair Taxation) Act, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act — meet all the fiscal conditions required for accelerated and inclusive economic growth.

“By our reckoning, these tax reforms, as reflected in the substance of the four tax acts, alongside the removal of fuel subsidies and the harmonisation of foreign exchange transactions windows, are at the heart of the coordinated effort to reset the Nigerian economy on a sustainable and inclusive growth path.

“The ideal tax system raises essential revenue without excessive government borrowing. It should also do so without discouraging economic activities or deviating too much from tax systems in other countries.

“On this count, we submit that President Tinubu has accomplished multiple fiscal objectives in a single strategic manoeuvre, consolidating and reshaping Nigeria’s fragmented and complex tax architecture and emphasising rebuilding trust in the system.

“The new tax regime promotes tax compliance through fairness and positions the country as an attractive destination for domestic and foreign investments. In this light, Nigeria has just now commenced its long-held crystallisation of its economic renaissance.”

The group also pointed out that the new tax law has multiple provisions targeted at boosting domestic and foreign investment.

“With the implementation of the Nigerian tax laws starting in January 2026, foreign direct investment inflows into the country are expected to be reinvigorated. A major thrust in this regard is the adoption of the Minimum Effective Tax Rate (ETR) in the Nigerian Tax Act 2025 and other fiscal measures.

“Whereas the normal company income tax rate on a large company in Nigeria is 30 percent of the company’s profit, with the adoption of the ETR, Nigerian companies that are members of a multinational group with an aggregate group turnover of 750 million euros and above or have an annual turnover of N50 billion and above will now be subject to a minimum effective tax rate (ETR) of 15% of their net Income.

“The goal is to avoid the double taxation of dividends and unrealised gains or losses. This reduction in tax rates and clarity around double taxation for multinational companies will undoubtedly influence the flow of global capital to Nigeria.

“This is in addition to introducing the Economic Development Incentive, which replaces the “pioneer” tax holiday incentive. This incentive introduces a 5% tax credit per annum for 5 years on qualifying capital expenditure purchased by eligible companies within 5 years, effective from the production date.

“The Act further provides that if a company has unused tax credits or qualifying capital expenses, it can carry them forward for 5 years. The EDI effectively reduces the company’s income tax obligation for a five-year consecutive period if it is part of a multinational group. Another attraction for global entrepreneurial capital is the prospect of establishing a residence in Nigeria.

“In addition, the tax exemption threshold for selling company shares in Nigerian companies has been increased to N150 million (from N100 million) in any 12 consecutive months, provided that the gains do not exceed N10 million. This is another ease-of-doing-business policy.

“The overall tax structure, including the progressivity of income taxes, can influence income distribution and aggregate demand, affecting economic growth. This is substantially reflected in the NTA 2025. Section 56 of the Act stipulates that small companies with a gross turnover of N100 million or less per annum and total fixed assets not exceeding N250 million now enjoy zero per cent income tax.

“This is an extension of the threshold for benefiting companies from N25 million in turnover under the 2020 Finance Act to N100 million in the NTA 2025. This higher threshold captures more Nigerian companies, especially those considered to be medium-sized, in categorising companies that are no longer required to pay Company Income Tax (CIT).

“The most profound provision of the NTA 2025 is the zero tax charge on the personal income of Nigerians earning between 0 and N800,000 annually. Nothing demonstrates the progressive nature of the new tax laws than this.

“We submit that this exposition of the progressivity of income taxes, as captured in the NTA 2025, will influence income distribution and aggregate demand, thereby driving economic growth. We can now envision the impact of the disposable income available to the approximately 5,800,000 wage workers in this category,” the policy statement added.