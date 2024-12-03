Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bill Will Further Marginalise, Disenfranchise Our Region – N’Delta Youths

Share

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has expressed concern over the proposed Tax Reform Bill before the National Assembly.

The group in a statement issued by its National Coordinator of NYC, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, said the bill represents an alarming departure from the principles of equity and shared prosperity upon which Nigeria was built.

Uwejeyan said the bill is riddled with structural flaws that disproportionately favour a select few regions, leaving the vast majority of Nigerians—particularly those in historically exploited areas like the Niger Delta—further marginalized and disenfranchised.

He said: “We must remind the nation that during the era of the groundnut pyramids, the wealth generated from the agricultural bounty of the north was used to construct critical infrastructure in southern Nigeria, including ports, railroads, and industrial hubs.

“This era symbolized a vision of collective national development, where the resources of one region fueled the progress of the entire country.

“Yet today, we are faced with a reform that seeks to dismantle this spirit of shared prosperity by concentrating benefits in a few industrialized states while neglecting regions that continue to suffer from decades of exploitation and underdevelopment.

“The Niger Delta has borne the brunt of this historical injustice. For decades, the region’s oil wealth has fueled the economic engine of Nigeria, yet its people remain mired in poverty, environmental degradation, and systemic neglect.

“The proposed tax reforms do nothing to address these imbalances; instead, they risk further entrenching them. By centralizing tax administration and prioritizing states with established industrial bases, this bill undermines the principles of federalism and equitable resource distribution.

“It is an affront to the very idea of Nigeria as a united and just federation. Furthermore, the lack of stakeholder consultation in drafting this bill is deeply troubling.

“Tax reforms of this magnitude should not be imposed without broad-based input from all sectors of society, including state governments, traditional rulers, civil society organizations, and representatives of marginalized communities.

“The rushed and opaque process by which this bill was introduced not only undermines its legitimacy but also exposes it as an ill-conceived attempt to impose fiscal uniformity without considering the diverse realities of our nation.

“This bill also fails to alleviate the economic hardships faced by ordinary Nigerians. While its proponents claim it seeks to reduce tax burdens on low-income earners, the reality is that it disproportionately benefits large businesses and wealthy states while leaving small-scale entrepreneurs and struggling families vulnerable.

“At a time when inflation is soaring and the cost of living is unbearable, this reform offers little relief to the millions of Nigerians who are already teetering on the brink of economic collapse.

“The NDYC believes that the future of Nigeria depends on policies that foster inclusivity, fairness, and regional equity. This Tax Reform Bill, in its current form, threatens to widen the gap between the privileged few and the suffering majority.

“It is not merely a fiscal issue; it is a question of justice, unity, and the soul of our nation. We call on the National Assembly to reject this bill and instead champion reforms that reflect the aspirations of all Nigerians.

“Let us build a tax system that uplifts every region, respects the sacrifices of the Niger Delta, and honours the legacy of shared development that once defined our nation.

“The NDYC remains committed to advocating for policies that promote justice and equity, and we will not relent in our fight for a Nigeria that works for all its people.”

Share

Please follow and like us: