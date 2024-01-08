Tinubu’s Suspension Of Edu, Best Decision – ActionAid

…Calls for Deeper Investigation in MDAs

ActionAid Nigeria has said that President Bola Tinubu’s decision to suspend the embattled Minister, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Beta Edu was the best decision that would enable anti-graft agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter and unveil every hidden facts.

This was even as the humanitarian organisation urged the President to extend his fight against corruption to more Ministries, Departments and Agencies ( MDAs) while also institutionalising Citizen-Led Reforms to address financial irregularities in public places.

ActionAid Nigeria’s Country Director, Andrew Mamedu, at a Press briefing in Abuja on Monday allegations of financial misconduct against government officers, was a serious violation of public trust.

Mamedu noted that those handling the investigation should ensure that legal processes were properly followed to guarantee the integrity of the report.

He said, “ActionAid Nigeria takes a firm stance against corruption and any form of financial mismanagement. We are closely monitoring the ongoing investigation and if proven true, these allegations would signify a severe violation of public trust and a betrayal of the essence of humanitarian efforts.

“ActionAid Nigeria underscores the importance of due process, and while we also acknowledge the constitutional presumption of innocence until proven guilty, we commend the President’s decision to suspend Dr Edu pending the conclusion of the investigation.

“This step prevents potential interference and upholds the integrity of the process. It is crucial for the legal process to be diligently followed, ensuring individuals found guilty of financial misconduct face the full consequences of the law.”

According to him, there was ” the need for a comprehensive investigation beyond a single ministry. Corruption, as evident in the deeply rooted issues in CBN and NNPC, demands a broader inquiry across all government sectors. The investigation must be expanded to include the NNPC, CBN, and the Ministry of Finance.

” President Bola Tinubu should demonstrate commitment to anti-corruption by initiating forensic audits across these MDAs, ensuring systemic accountability, and making information accessible to Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).’’