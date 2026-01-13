Tinubu’s Suppression Of Opposition, Threat To Democracy –Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for the immediate release of Abubakar Salim Musa who was arrested on Sunday for allegedly criticising the deteriorating security situation in Northern Nigeria and across the country. Atiku in a statement yesterday, noted that Musa’s arrest was yet another stark example of the repressive nature of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

He regretted that Tinubu has continued to suppress the voice of dissent, whether expressed through public protests or online criticism. “Rather than address these serious concerns, the government’s response has been to arrest him and subject him to what Amnesty describes as ‘bogus charges and a sham trial’,” he stated.

Atiku said Musa’s arrest was not an isolated incident, alleging that many Nigerians, including journalists, schoolchildren, entertainers, and even National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have faced arrest, assault and intimidation by the police and other security agencies simply for criticising the President or members of his family.

“This dangerous trend undermines the very foundations of democracy, which rest on the protection of fundamental human rights and freedom of expression,” he added.

The former vice president said Nigeria could not claim to be part of the free world while its citizens are routinely arrested, assaulted and intimidated for voicing criticism of their government.

“As the nation approaches a critical general election, neither the people nor the opposition can operate effectively in an atmosphere of fear and repression. “I, therefore, call on the Tinubu administration to immediately and unconditionally release Salim Musa and all others detained for exercising their constitutional rights.

“I also urge the government to halt the ongoing pattern of arbitrary arrests and intimidation targeting critics, journalists and opposition voices,” he said. Atiku called on the international community, particularly countries and organisations that champion democracy and human rights, to hold the Tinubu regime accountable and demand an end to these violations.