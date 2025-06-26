Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Thursday said that President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering support for him as Minister has created more enemies, but he remains resolute in his commitment to delivering quality service to the country.

Wike spoke in Abuja shortly before the inauguration of a modern 24-hour bus terminal at Kugbo community in the FCT.

The terminal is the second of such facilities commissioned in the capital. President Tinubu was represented at the event by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Expressing gratitude to President Tinubu for entrusting him with the responsibility of developing the nation’s capital, Wike acknowledged that the president’s continuous support has been a major source of encouragement despite the growing opposition against him.

“I want to sincerely thank you for the kind of support you have given to our city. Even though your support has caused me a lot of problems — a lot of enemies — I prefer it that way. Continue to support me. Let me have enemies. You alone are more than twenty million enemies,” he said.

Wike praised Tinubu’s courage in taking bold, transformative steps many of his predecessors avoided, describing him as a visionary leader unafraid to revolutionise governance.

“Mr. President, you are doing something that is changing the landscape of Abuja, positioning it to compete with other cities across the world. Even if some people do not like Mr. President, they must at least appreciate the good work he is doing.

“Any right-thinking person with a conscience cannot deny that Mr. President has done a lot for Abuja. He has truly changed the narrative,” the Minister said.