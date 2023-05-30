Tinubu’s Subsidy Removal A Joke Taken Too Far -TUC

…says President cant unilaterally remove fuel subsidy

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, (TUC) has said the sudden declaration of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his inaugural address without engaging in robust dialogue, consultation with critical stakeholders and considering the implication of his declaration on the masses, was a joke taken too far.

TUC in a statement signed by its President Comrade Festus Osifo, and Secretary General, Comrade Nuhu Toro on Tuesday in Abuja, warned that the issue of fuel subsidy removal was a sensitive issue that touches on the survival of the masses and ought to be treated with caution.

According to Congress, there was a need for the new President to be more explicit in his pronouncements to avoid contradictory interpretations between his written statement and what he says adding that he has to dialogue and consult with representatives of the working people, including professionals, market people, students and the poor masses before taking such a decision.

The statement reads: “While listening to Tinubus’s Inaugural Address, we were at first encouraged, by his pledge to lead as a servant of the people (and not as a ruler) and to always consult and dialogue, especially on key and knotty national issues.

“But we were subsequently taken aback, even horrified, when he announced the withdrawal of subsidy on petroleum products, if, by this, he means increases in pump price and the exploitation of the people by unregulated and exploitative deregulated prices, then it’s a joke taken too far.

“It is not for nothing the Buhari government pushed this to the new administration, but we expect the Tinubu government to be wise on such a sensitive issue and be more explicit in its pronouncement to avoid contradictory interpretation when comparing his written statement, what he said and the provision in 2023 appropriation act.

*We dare say that this is a very delicate issue that touches on the lives, if not very survival, of particularly the working people, hence ought to have been treated with the utmost caution, and should have been preceded by robust dialogue and consultation with, the representatives of the working people, including professionals, market people, students and the poor masses.

“Accordingly, we hereby demand that President Tinubu should tarry awhile to give room for robust dialogue and consultation and stakeholders engagement, just as he opined in his speech until all issues and questions – and there are a host of them!

“To ensure that they are amicably considered and resolved. Nigerian Workers and indeed masses must not be made to suffer the inefficiency of successive governments. ”

TUC also raised concerns over the failure of Tinubu to address the issue of “poor and unchecked deterioration in industrial relations, particularly in the education, health and judiciary sectors, often resulting in the prolonged strike and Industrial actions and their attendant adverse effects on society and the economy.

“A case in point is the current nationwide strike by JOHESU. If there was anything for the administration to hurriedly address from day one in office, it’s the abysmal N30,000 minimum wage that has since been eroded by the problematic monetary and fiscal policies of the government.

“The Labour Movement is open and ready to dialogue with the Tinubu administration on the fuel subsidy issue and we urge it in the interest of the country and its people not to dictate on such a matter or engage in manipulating the outcome of such consultations. “