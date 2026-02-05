Tinubu’s Strategic Intervention To Address Insecurity Root Causes Praised – SA Security

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Sokoto State on Security, Col. Ahmed Usman (Rtd), has commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for the timely and visionary introduction of the Safe Nigeria Initiative, describing it as a strategic intervention in addressing the root causes of insecurity across the country.

Col. Usman noted that the initiative, designed to support vulnerable groups, particularly out-of-school youth, internally displaced youth, and young people living in high-risk and conflict-prone areas represents a proactive approach to crime prevention and national stability.

According to him, by providing skills acquisition, livelihood opportunities, psychosocial support, and civic awareness, the programme tackles the socio-economic factors that often expose young people to criminality and violent extremism.

He further praised the National Counter-Terrorism Centre for leading the implementation of the initiative in collaboration with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, stressing that the partnership reflects a coordinated and people-centred security strategy.

“The Safe Nigeria Initiative goes beyond conventional security measures. It empowers young people with hope, purpose, and the means to earn a legitimate living, while also instilling civic responsibility and resilience against radicalization and crime,” Col. Usman stated.

The Special Adviser emphasized the significance of the programme’s target of reaching 11,000 youths between the ages of 15 and 40, noting that this demographic constitutes the most critical segment in the fight against insecurity.

He added that investing in their development is an investment in long-term peace and sustainable security for the nation.

Col. Usman therefore called on state governments and all Local Government Councils to fully support the implementation of the Safe Nigeria Initiative by providing the necessary cooperation, community engagement, and enabling environment required for its success.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Sokoto State Government, under the leadership of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, to initiatives that promote peace, youth empowerment, and inclusive development, while urging all stakeholders to view the Safe Nigeria Initiative as a collective responsibility in building a safer and more secure Nigeria.