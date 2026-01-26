On Monday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar hold a high-level discussion with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, in Ankara, Türkiye, ahead of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s forthcoming state visit to the country.

New Telegraph gathered that the talks centred on deepening bilateral relations, with a focus on political engagement, economic cooperation, security collaboration and multilateral partnerships between Nigeria and Türkiye.

According to a statement issued by Alkasim Abdulkadir, media aide to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fidan commended Nigeria’s contributions to regional peace, stability and economic development in West Africa, noting the country’s leadership role within regional and continental institutions.

Tuggar, in his remarks, emphasised the need to scale up bilateral trade and enhance investment flows, particularly in key sectors attractive to Turkish businesses, including construction, manufacturing, energy and infrastructure development.

Both ministers acknowledged the steady expansion of economic ties between the two countries and stressed the importance of creating additional opportunities through structured engagement between the public and private sectors.

On security matters, the discussions explored prospects for increased cooperation in military affairs and the defence industry, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening strategic collaboration.

The statement noted that the meeting reflects the growing strategic depth of Nigeria–Türkiye relations, anchored on shared values of sovereignty, institutional cooperation and pragmatic partnership, with both countries expressing optimism about further expanding collaboration in the coming years.