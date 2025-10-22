Tinubu’s SSA Dedicates Award Of Excellence To Sports’ Unsung Heroes

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Grassroots Sports, Adeyinka Adeboye, has dedicated his recent award, Award of Excellence, bestowed on him by Nigeria–France Sports Awards, to the unsung heroes of Nigerian sports – the grassroots coaches, administrators, and athletes who toil day and night to make Nigerian sports great.

The 3rd edition of the event was held at the prestigious La Maison des Arts, in Paris, France, over the weekend with the owner of Smart City FC among the awardees.

While appreciating the organisers, Adeboye, popularly called ‘Zulu Authority’, said he was privileged to be part of a government that prioritises sports development and youth empowerment.

“As the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports, I am privileged to be part of a government that prioritises sports development and youth empowerment,” he said. “This award is a testament to the tireless efforts of President Bola Tinubu and his administration to promote sports excellence and unity across Nigeria,” he said.