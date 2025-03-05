Tinubu’s Son Urges Wealthy Nigerians To Prioritize Community Service

Share

Seyi Tinubu, the eldest son of President Bola Tinubu, has appealed to the well- meaning Nigerians to prioritize community service for a better Nigeria.

The president’s son spoke yesterday in Kano when he joined residents and political leaders in breaking his third-day Ramadan fast.

He marked the occasion with a special Iftar and the launch of a feeding programme for the less privileged. The event, held at AlFurqan Mosque in the Kano metropolis, was part of Seyi Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Youth Engagement (RHYE) initiative, aimed at supporting vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities.

The feeding programme aligns with the broader vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda championed by the Tinubu’s administration.

Before the Iftar, Seyi Tinubu paid a courtesy visit to Aminu Dantata, a renowned business magnate, where they discussed social and developmental issues.

He later met with Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, in what observers see as a significant move, given the political landscape of the state.

In a rare display of political unity, the Iftar gathering brought together members of both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

