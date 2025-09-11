Tinubu’s Self-Positive Endorsement And Experts’ Views Of Nigeria’s Economy

The economic scorecard (impressive revenue earnings, cutting back on domestic borrowings) presented by President Bola Tinubu to a group of party faithful who visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja recently has stirred deeper interrogations on the state of the economy amidst citizens’ welfare. ABDULWAHAB ISA presents experts’ opinions

Background

Acheerful affirmation on the positive turn around in the economy by none other than President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stirred up an intense interrogation and debate across divides. An elated President Tinubu, on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, declared that Nigeria had met its revenue target for 2025 ahead of schedule and would no longer rely on borrowing to fund budget.

Tinubu was addressing stakeholders of The Buhari Organisation who visited him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. He said his administration’s non-oil revenue drive had yielded enough to meet this year’s projections by August, reducing Nigeria’s dependence on external loans.

“Today I can stand here before you and brag: Nigeria is not borrowing. We have met our revenue target for the year, and we met it in August,” Tinubu told the delegation, which included former Nasarawa State Governor Senator Tanko Al-Makura and other chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He enunciated further that the exchange rate had stabilised after initial turbulence, noting that the naira had appreciated from over N1, 900/$ to about N1, 450/$ since he unified the foreign exchange windows last year. “Nobody is trading pieces of paper for the exchange rate anymore. You don’t have to know a CBN Governor to do your business.

Just export, import, and create jobs for our people,” he added. He attributed the feat to his administration’s economic reforms, which focused on stimulating the non-oil sector. He noted that the bulk of the revenue came from the non-oil sector, stating that the economy was heading in the right direction.

The President assured Nigerians that the Renewed Hope Agenda is firmly anchored on building critical infrastructure, improving health facilities, ensuring food sovereignty, and providing security. According to him, “The economy is now stabilised. Nobody is trading pieces of paper for foreign exchange (forex) anymore. The economy is now predictable. You do not need to know the CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, to obtain foreign exchange or import goods.

“What we need now is building the ship and the vessels for the export of our goods and creating more jobs for our people.” However, what may appear as a harmless and straightforward appraisal of the economy that should get the President ‘a pat on the back’ for good job done in the aspect of meeting revenue projections and stablising the economy that has witnessed downturn, with many Nigerians said to be living below the poverty line, has rather attracted varied reactions.

Economic outlook

There’s no doubt that the administration is making more money than ever made by past administrations in the non-oil sector. The fiscal reforms undertaken by the government jerked up taxes and tariffs paid by Nigerians. For instance, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) last week declared N3.7 trillion in revenue in its first half of 2025 operations. The feat puts the service at 55.93% of its annual revenue target.

The figure surpasses projected revenue for the period by N390, 197,847, 119.32, equivalent to 11.85%. It underscores the Service’s strengthened capacity in revenue mobilisation. The same also goes for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). The tax collecting agency consistently scales up its revenue target. In the 2025 Appropriation Act, the federal government projected a total revenue target of N18.32trn to fund a record N28.78trn budget.

This included N7.94trn in oil revenue and N10.39trn from non-oil sources. The largest chunk of revenue coming from the non-oil sector underpins the government’s commitment to diversify its earnings from the oil to the non-oil sector. The budget assumed an average oil production of 1.78 million barrels per day at a benchmark price of $77.96 per barrel, with a naira-to-dollar exchange rate projected at N750.

Providing further context to the government’s earned revenue, the Presidency declared that Nigeria was firmly on track to meet its annual non-oil revenue target. A statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga cited new figures showing a sharp rise in collections driven by fiscal reforms, tax compliance, and digitised revenue systems.

Titled; ‘Nigeria’s non-oil revenues power strongest fiscal performance in recent history,’ Onanuga cited data to back the Presidency’s position. He said, “Data released for January to August 2025 shows the non-oil revenues rose to N20.59tn, up 40.5 percent from the N14.6tn recorded during the same period in 2024.”

The Presidency said this represents the strongest fiscal performance in Nigeria’s recent history. “Nigeria’s fiscal foundations are being reshaped. For the first time in decades, oil is no longer the dominant driver of government revenue,” said Onanuga.

Impact of structural reforms

The Presidency credited the increase to structural reforms, including improved enforcement, customs automation, and digital tax filings, adding that “the task ahead is to ensure these gains are felt in better schools, hospitals, roads, and jobs.” Of the total collections, non-oil revenues now account for three out of every four naira, with N15.69trn coming from non-oil sources.

It said Customs alone collected N3.68trn in the first half of 2025, N390bn above target, reflecting what it called “systemic changes, not one-off windfalls.” However, with respect to borrowings, the government has scaled down considerably on Ways and Means Advances (WMAs) from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CNB). It inherited over N30 trillion through WMAs advances.

The government repaid a $3.4 billion loan obtained from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2020 to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nigeria secured the $3.4 billion loan under the IMF’s Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) in April 2020 to address urgent balance of payments needs following the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had triggered a sharp decline in oil prices, a recession, and heightened fiscal pressures.

While the principal had been fully settled, officials confirmed that interest and other charges are still being serviced. The IMF acknowledged the development in its latest report titled; “Total IMF Credit Outstanding— Movement from May 01, 2025, to May 06, 2025,” published on its website recently.

The report confirmed that Nigeria is no longer among the 91 countries with outstanding credit obligations to the Fund. As of May 6, 2025, these countries collectively owed $117.8 billion. The total IMF credit outstanding globally stood at $117.79 billion as of May 7, 2025. This include both unpaid and outstanding principals from current and expired arrangements.

Borrowing profile

However, contrary to the claim by the President that the country had stopped loans, the Nigerian government contracted fresh loans from external sources to finance its operations. Nigeria’s total debt stock was N87 trillion when Tinubu took over as Nigeria’s President in May 2023. The administration contracted new debt obligations, pushing the country’s total debt to N149.39 trillion as of March 31, 2025.

The figure include N78.76 trillion in domestic debt and N70.63 trillion in external debt. President Tinubu in May this year wrote to the National Assembly, seeking approval to secure a new wave of multi-currency loans, amounting to approximately $23.5 billion, €2.265 billion, ¥15 billion, and N757.9 billion (totaling about N45 trillion when converted to Nigeria’s currency).

The borrowing plan spanning multiple international lenders and development institutions marks one of the most ambitious external financing proposals of his administration to date. Specifically, the President sought approval for the capital raising of up to $2 billion in the domestic debt market. This, he said, was to ensure the implementation of the Presidential Executive Order on foreign currencydenominated financial instrument local issuance programmes.

Experts’ interrogations

Ken Ife: Raises questions on impact of macroeconomy, others Has the robust state of the economy translated to improved welfare for Nigeria’s mass citizens? This is the prism through which some analysts, experts in the economy as well as public and social commentators, dissected and interrogated Tinubu’s self-awarded pass mark to the economy.

Speaking with New Telegraph, Prof. Ken Ife, a London Enterprise Ambassador and Chief Economic Strategist in the ECOWAS Commission, said Tinubu’s declaration suggesting that 2025 revenue had been met in August was a comforting and impressive development to hear.

However, Ife notes that the government was still running behind on 2024 expenditure, which hovers around 50 per cent in capital expenditure. “It is impressive to hear from the President that the revenue target for 2025 has been achieved. It raises a lot of optimism about going forward.

‘‘It means that in the next three or four months revenue will likely go to tackle the backlog. Don’t forget we are talking about the 2025 revenue when we are still running behind on 2024 expenditure. It’s somewhere around 50 per cent of the capital expenditure of 2024 that has been spent.

‘‘There is a doubt if we will be able to finish the capital expenditure of 2024 by December this year, let alone look forward to 2025. It’s impressive to know that we are doing so. There are other things and there are issues about how it impacts microeconomic stability, and then the second issue is (how do you mean you don’t want to continue borrowing?).

“I can understand slowing down on domestic borrowing because they are expensive; around 18-20 per cent, but some of the foreign borrowing, especially the bilateral borrowing, is tied to a concessionary rate of 2 to 3 per cent longer term. ‘‘This is the loan Fiscal Law Act of 2007, the Fiscal Responsibility Act, wants the government to take out a long-term loan with a concessionary rate. With a cost-benefit analysis, we are sure that this money is going to capital expenditure and human resource development.

‘‘This is what the law allows; the law doesn’t allow borrowing to share and doesn’t allow borrowing for recurrent expenditure. The good thing is that if we now exited all the borrowings that are supposed to be for conditioner cash transfer, it should be taken off.

Anything that is going to go to the social side—fighting poverty—should go, be taken off. ‘‘Take the money from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) so that there will be more prudence and accountability and transparency in the public finance management, especially for those that we have to borrow.

The other thing, of course, is that we now have a lower tax-to-GDP ratio; we now have a higher government revenue-to-GDP, but at the same time we have a fiscal deficit, and our fiscal deficit is 13.8 trillion, and our debt service is 14.3 trillion. ‘‘So, it is not Uhuru yet because we have those two there waiting to be addressed. It’s good to appreciate the things that have happened but also be wary of the fact that a lot more needs to be done.”

Eexpenditure still soaring higher

Speaking to other economic variables, Ife said, “In terms of fiscal stability, monetary policy stability, and microeconomic stability, I need to mention that there is monetary policy stability. The key is financial system stability, and the Central Bank is doing a wonderful job there. ‘‘We have interest rate stability; it has been stable for some time, and then, of course, the monetary policy has been on a roll.

We are not having more steep rises in those areas. The forex situation is stabilising. So all the micro parameters are actually stabilizing. ‘‘When it comes to fiscal matters, the government expenditures are still high. It accounts for about 8 – 10 per cent of our GDP. We have also seen that the fiscal deficit will continue to be addressed because if you look at it, by the end of this year, we would have borrowed about N160 trillion.

There is still some considerations in terms of other microeconomic variables like inflation. ‘‘Inflation is likely coming down, but not to any comfort yet till January. We will know where we are going to be in inflation. Unemployment has not gotten any better. These two micro variables are still on the weakness stand, meaning we need to do more.”

Nigerian’s disposable income, purchasing power still low

In his submission, Dr Ilyas Aliyu, an Abujabased economist, said the economic gains espoused by the President had yet to translate into increased purchasing power for the masses. “It is cheering news that we are not going to borrow internally. He didn’t tell us about external debt, which is always heavier than internal debt. I expected this to come from the Minister of Finance, but since he is the one declaring that, it is also not too bad.

‘‘The question is, how has this affected the purchasing power and the disposable income of Nigerian citizens? Because if you say you are not borrowing, and you keep introducing different taxes—that is taking away from the people; that means the government is buoyant while citizens are in penury. “It’s a serious problem. Whatever is happening in government must translate to the betterment of the citizens. You recall that right from the onset of this government, it focused on revenue generation across all sectors.

“Nigeria is feeling the excruciating effect of customs duty. While people cannot import, the government is smiling to the bank. There should be balance. While the government generates revenue, citizens should also have value for their money; they should be able to do well.

“The President said he had met his revenue target and that he wouldn’t borrow. Is that the same thing with the state? I do know also that the states too have reduced their borrowings due to fat monthly allocation from FAAC.’’

Nigerian economy on path to recovery

Also interrogating the President’s remark about the economy, Wealth Management expert Mr Gabriel Idakolo aligns with Tinubu’s position. Saying; “The federal government embarked on an ambitious revenue target for the 2025 fiscal year with key MDAs with the revenue mandate, like FIRS, NCS, and other agencies, driving aggressive reforms and improved incentives for achieving targets. ‘‘The government’s focus on the non-oil sector also became a game changer for the revenue generation.

The economic policies of the CBN have also helped to stabilize the Naira against the US dollar. ‘‘The President’s speech exudes confidence in his government’s economic framework, which is positioned to meet obligations and also stop further borrowings by the government.

‘‘We can definitely say that the Nigerian economy is on the path of recovery, and if current policy formulations continue, then the country will regain lost ground.’’

Nigerians must feel it

Major opposition leader, former Anambra State Governor, and Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, emphasised that the figures would only be meaningful if they translated into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“Congratulations, Mr President. But if indeed the economy has stabilised as you declared, then Nigerians must feel it in their daily lives,” Obi said. Noting further; “Borrowings must stop, contractors’ outstanding bills should be paid, and critical underfunded projects must now be funded.” The Labour Party’s 2023 flag bearer argued that true economic stability extends beyond government press releases and should be reflected in core sectors.

“Our educational facilities and hospitals are still in terrible condition,” he said. “True economic stability is in classrooms where children learn, in well-equipped labs and access to learning tools, and in hospitals where citizens can receive quality care,” he said. Obi then urged the government to ensure that excess revenue for the remainder of the year is channeled into education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation.

According to him, “For the next four months, every value of our excess revenue should be deliberately invested in health, education, and pulling people out of poverty. “This must be done transparently, with verifiable and measurable outcomes. Anything less will mean that revenue growth has not translated into national growth. Nigerians deserve to see the impacts of this touted revenue growth. A new Nigeria is possible.”

APC: FG will implement 2025 budget

The all ruling APC backed President’s declaration, stressing that the government has performed well and succeeded in putting the economy back on track. According to the Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, “We support the President because if the target revenue for the year has been met in August, it then shows that the budget is capable of implementation.

It means that what is set in the agenda of the budget will be implemented and that the government would not, as had been the case before, borrow money to be able to fulfil the budget of 2025. “And then that eases pressure on the part of the government to now begin to have money to deliver the infrastructural development that it had targeted in the course of the year.

“It will have a trickle-down effect on all borrowings. So the government would not be under any pressure. It also shows that the government can fund and finance the relevant projects that it needs to address the infrastructure deficit in the country, including overhead costs, which has been the major issue in the country.”

While in his reaction, the Special Adviser to Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, said, “The problem the opposition has is comprehension. They have sight but cannot see. They have ears but cannot hear. “If you hear what Mr President said yesterday, it is quite clear, concise and self-explanatory. “I challenge the opposition to come with facts and numbers to counter that; and I will kindly urge the press to ask them for specifics; otherwise, they are just attacking without purpose.”

Tinubu’s declaration is absurd

Meanwhile, the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the President’s declaration is absurd. “What is the essence of the revenue target if it has no direct impact on the lives of the people? What is the purpose of this revenue target if it does not have a direct impact on improving the lives of the people? “Their economic policy is weird because any economy that does not put the people first cannot really claim to be doing anything.

People don’t feel it. The reality that they are proclaiming is different from the reality of the life of the ordinary Nigerian. Nigerians want to see impact. They want to see improvement in their lives. “I will give you one quick example.

You know, the minimum wage, the APC-led government set it at N70, 000. Even if it is fixed, it puts the majority of Nigerians below the poverty level. “The majority of Nigerians will still live below the poverty level.

So, that’s what we don’t understand about this claim about generating revenue targets when it does not have any impact. “When the people cannot see it, they cannot see it. What is the purpose of revenue? They have borrowed so much money, leaving the country with so much debt. And we cannot see what they used the money for. “And it’s on that basis that the President is claiming that they have met the revenue target. So, it’s absurd. You know? It’s absurd.”

Governance beyond increase in revenue generation

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) also dismissed the President’s claim, saying that governance is not just about increasing revenue. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, said, “My question is, if Tinubu meets his revenue targets, has he met the target set out to ensure he looks after the welfare of the people of this country? His government is a tax-and-spend government.

“He believes that when revenue is coming in, that means it is working. Meanwhile, you are turning the screw on the people of the country who are already suffering. Everything shouldn’t just be restricted to revenue. “Yes, it is good that the government makes money.

But has the same government cut down its costs? Are the revenues meant to buy SUVs, regulate the Presidential Villa and augment the presidential fleet? These are the questions. “So, no matter how low or high the bar is, the President set the target himself and has marked his own exam.

But what about the target we set for him as a people? He hasn’t met our own target. Inflation is still high, and the naira has lost value. It’s presently at N1, 600. So, let him talk about the targets we have set him for as a people.”

Tinubu yet to understanding Nigerians

While the CUPP National Secretary, Peter Ameh, expressed the fact that Tinubu is far from the reality of Nigeria’s present situation, saying, “I think the President is misunderstanding the yearning and the problems of Nigerians. He’s misunderstanding it in a great deal because he himself, as a president, is disconnected from reality.

He has created an alternate universe for himself where he thinks that he’s living in the presidential field and doesn’t know what Nigerians are going through. “He doesn’t know what Nigerians are going through. So, he thinks that taxing Nigeria and collecting revenue that does not have a direct reflection on the lives of the people is an achievement.

“One of the things he has done is that when he collects his revenue, what are the priorities of investments where he puts this money? Which area is he putting the money into that reflects on the lives of the people? It’s not about meeting the revenue target; Is the life of Nigerians better? Is he investing in healthcare? Is he investing in agriculture? Is he investing in our SMEs that will generate more revenue?

“What he’s doing, the president has decided to tax us, generate enough revenue, yet he’s making so much, he’s still borrowing so much money. If we are meeting this revenue target, then our level of borrowing should have reduced.

“What he’s doing with the money is like, he’s spending more on transportation costs, on overseas travel, he’s spending a lot of money, and he’s spending more on luxury; luxurious lifestyles of those in government.’’