Tinubu’s Security Strategy Yielding Results – Abba

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has described President Bola Ahmad Tinubu’s security strategy in securing Nigeria, as one of the best and something that is already yielding positive results.

The Governor said this in appreciation of the President’s giant efforts in ensuring the lives and property of Nigerian citizens are protected, that today most Roads that were hitherto Bandits controlled are freed.

He made the commendation while delivering a speech at a hangout with the 233 repentant thugs 50 of whom are graduating as Constabulary Police in Kano.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend His Excellency Bola Ahmad Tinubu for his efforts in ensuring the primary responsibility of government which is the protection of lives and property of citizens,” the Governor said.

Governor Yusuf called on the repentant thugs to live up to expectations and be honest with themselves and society by becoming law-abiding.

However, he warned that should any one of them decide to disregard law and order the government and security will not hesitate to protect the law.

He described the repentant thugs as victims of the personal whims of some politicians who drug them and use them to achieve their selfish greed.

He called on them to make use of the opportunities they now have as the government is going to support them to achieve a better life.

“We are satisfied that you have shunned crimes and criminality and have promised to live a good life. You should make use of the opportunity you now have to live a better life.

“For those of you who want to go back to school, we will offer you a complete scholarship from whatever level you are.

“Those who want skills will be trained and be given start-up capitals to pursue their dreams” the governor added.

On his side, the Commissioner of Police CP Muhammad Usain said the state governor had since directed that the names of the repentant thugs be profiled according to what they want to do.

The police have since submitted the list to the governor according to the trade they have chosen.