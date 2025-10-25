Tinubu’s Security Shake-Up: A Bold Reset For Nigeria’s Peace Agenda – Varsity Don

A university lecturer from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Dr Ibrahim Sani Kaita, has described the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent removal and reconstitution of the nation’s Service Chiefs as a mark of a bold and strategic reset in Nigeria’s long and painful war against insecurity.

He said in a statement he personally signed that the move is not a mere administrative adjustment — it is a courageous declaration that complacency, fatigue, and inertia will no longer have a place in the nation’s most vital institution: its defence architecture.”

“For too long, insecurity has remained Nigeria’s most stubborn challenge — claiming lives, displacing families, and undermining the economy. From insurgency in the North-East to banditry in the North-West, from kidnapping in the South to communal conflicts in the Middle Belt, Nigerians have cried out for renewed energy and fresh ideas.”

Therefore, President Tinubu’s decision to overhaul the military command structure speaks directly to that cry for change, he added.

Kaita notes that the action is a sign of leadership that listens and acts. A sign of a President ready to take hard decisions, even when they come with political cost. By reshaping the leadership of the armed forces, Tinubu has reaffirmed that the safety of Nigerians must come before sentiment, loyalty, or routine.”

He explained that, beyond symbolism, this decision represents strategic foresight. Modern security challenges demand more than firepower — they demand agility, intelligence, coordination, and morale. The war Nigeria faces today is not conventional; it is dynamic, multi-layered, and often unpredictable.”

He said the situation requires commanders who understand both the battlefield and the minds of those they lead. It demands fresh leadership that can innovate, integrate technology, and inspire renewed confidence in our troops.

“With this action, President Tinubu has made it clear that underperformance will no longer be shielded by rank or routine. Security leadership must now be defined by results — by peace restored, lives saved, and confidence rebuilt in communities long haunted by violence.”

” The message is unmistakable: those entrusted with defending the nation must justify that trust through visible progress.”

Dr Ibrahim said, “But the President’s courage alone is not enough. The new Service Chiefs must seize this opportunity to deliver on their historic mandate. They must rebuild public trust, strengthen inter-agency cooperation, and ensure that intelligence, logistics, and operations work in perfect synergy.

“The Nigerian people expect not words, but results — safer roads, secure schools, and vibrant farming communities where citizens can live and work without fear.

“They must also deepen civilian–military relations. The fight against insecurity cannot be won by force alone; it must be grounded in the confidence and cooperation of the people.

“Respect for human rights, professionalism, and accountability must guide every operation. The military should be seen not only as a shield against danger but as a symbol of national unity and discipline.”

“President Tinubu’s action has therefore rekindled hope — the kind of hope that Nigeria can, once again, reclaim peace and stability. It has shown that this administration understands that leadership in times of crisis demands courage, not comfort; action, not excuses.

“The President’s decision reflects his broader philosophy of governance: reward performance, replace stagnation, and refocus institutions toward the public good.”

Dr Ibrahim Kaita worries that in a nation weary of bloodshed, this leadership shake-up offers a new sense of purpose. It is a signal that Nigeria is turning a critical corner, and that its Commander-in-Chief is not afraid to confront the hard truths necessary for national recovery.

” What now remains is for the new military leadership to match the President’s resolve with tangible achievements on the ground.”

“If they succeed, history will remember this moment as the turning point when Nigeria began to reclaim its dignity from the shadows of insecurity. If they falter, they will not only disappoint the Commander-in-Chief but betray the trust of millions who still believe that this country can be made safe again.”

“For now, Nigerians must rally behind this decisive move. The security of our nation is a shared responsibility — one that demands unity, vigilance, and faith in the collective mission of peace.

“President Tinubu has played his part by resetting the system; the new Service Chiefs must now prove that the nation’s renewed hope is not misplaced.

He concluded they this bold restructuring of the military leadership is, indeed, a masterstroke — a strong message that under this administration, the era of complacency is over. The President has acted, and the nation must respond — with support, discipline, and determination to see Nigeria secure again.