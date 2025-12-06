Tinubu’s Security Directive: Kefas, Kalu, Abdullahi Lead Strategic Security Mission To Cameroon

In a strategic move aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s national security directive to curb cross-border threats and reinforce Nigeria’s territorial integrity, the Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas on Friday led a high-powered Nigerian delegation to Cameroun for a security assessment mission targeted at strengthening bilateral co- operation against terrorism and transnational crimes.

The delegation, comprising prominent national security stakeholders including a former Governor of Abia State and Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Senator Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi; Speaker, Taraba state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Bonzema John; Security Intelligence Executives from ETOS (Israeli security firm); Member, Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon Peter Abel Diau; Representative from the office of the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Col. JG Kwelle, Military attachee from the embassy amongst others.

On arriving Yaoundé International Airport, the team proceeded to the headquarters of the elite Rapid Intervention Bat- talion (BIR), the frontline force in Cameroon’s counter-terrorism efforts. They were received by the General Coordinator of the BIR, Brigadier General Relence Francois, who delivered an extensive presentation on the operational architecture of the battalion.

His briefing covered BIR’s tactical successes, challenges, and operational models in counter-terrorism, amphibious missions, and border protection; areas in which the BIR has gained global recognition. General Francois emphasized that the strategies adopted by Cameroun have yielded measurable successes and could greatly support Nigeria’s ongoing fight against insurgency, especially in states sharing borders with Cameroun such as Taraba, Borno, and Adamawa.

In his remarks, Governor Kefas described the visit as a crucial step in reinforcing the longstanding relationship between the two nations’ security networks. He said the mission was not merely a ceremonial engagement but a fact-finding initiative meant to deepen collaboration, enhance intelligence-sharing, and bolster operational synergy along Nigeria’s international borders.

“This is a product of long term intelligence gathering which I have also shared with the National security adviser and other security agencies. We have always looked forward to collaborating with Cameroonian government on border security.

This meeting provides an opportunity to inspect vulnerable border communities, crossing points, and known corridors of illegal movement.

We will now return to Nigeria, brainstorm with the National security Adviser and meet with the president. “It is also an opportunity to engage Cameroonian local authorities, gendarmerie, BIR leadership, and traditional institutions on coordinated border actions.

These engagements will help us establish pathways for joint intelligence fusion, early-warning alerts, and harmonized operational mechanisms,” Kefas stated. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who is also a member of Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence and known for his vocal advocacy on national security reforms, praised the BIR for its discipline and tactical readiness “Nigeria and Cameroun are more than neighbors.

We are partners in a shared battle against forces that threaten our collective stability. “I commend the BIR for the courage they have shown over the years. We must continue to work together to ensure that cross-border insecurity becomes a thing of the past,” Kalu noted.

Kalu emphasized that the Senate remains committed to supporting policies and partnerships that directly contribute to the eradication of insurgency, banditry, and other violent crimes across West Africa.