Tinubu’s Second-Term Bid, Misplaced Priority —Bucknor-Akerele

A former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Kofo Bucknor-Akerele, described President Bola Tinubu’s bid for re-election in 2027 as a misplaced priority on Thursday.

Bucknor-Akerele served as deputy to former Lagos Governor Tinubu from May 1999 to December 2002, during which time Tinubu remained in office until May 2007.

In an interview on Channels Television, Bucknor-Akerele emphasized the urgent need for the Tinubu presidency to address the country’s socio-economic challenges.

She argued that seeking a second term should not be Tinubu’s focus at this moment; instead, he should concentrate on making the country function effectively.

She also cautioned that discontented youths might disrupt the ambitions of some politicians in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

READ ALSO

Bucknor-Akerele stated, “Unfortunately, right now, it seems the president is primarily focused on seeking a second term. However, I believe he should consider what leaders like Emeka Anyaoku and others of that caliber are doing to create a better future for Nigeria.

“I hope his advisers will make it clear to him that 2027 should not be our priority; our immediate focus must be on developing initiatives that will make Nigeria great again.

“We need to ensure full employment for our youth. Many of them are currently roaming the streets, and some graduates are forced to work in low-paying jobs as security personnel. Is this what we desire for Nigeria? I don’t think so.

“This issue is urgent and cannot be postponed because some individuals aspire to hold power.

“The power they seek may elude them, as the youth are becoming increasingly restless. Let’s hope we do not reach a point where we experience a revolution in this country,” she concluded.