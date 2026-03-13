Tinubu’s Road Projects Are Strategic Investments – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, on Friday said the road infrastructure projects initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are long-term investments designed to transform Nigeria’s economy.

Umahi stated this while undertaking an extensive inspection of federal road projects across the South-East, highlighting the Federal Government’s commitment to infrastructure development.

Speaking during the inspection in Afikpo, Ebonyi State, the Minister described the President’s flagship road programmes as historic investments aimed not only at connecting cities but also at reshaping Nigeria’s economic future for generations.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant, Francis Nwaze, in Abuja, Umahi said the administration’s four major legacy road projects were carefully designed to interconnect across the country and serve as enduring national assets.

“All the four legacy projects of the President are interconnected. They will last a hundred years with little or no maintenance,” he said.

He explained that the projects represent a major shift in the country’s infrastructure philosophy, moving away from short-term road solutions to durable concrete highways capable of withstanding heavy traffic and environmental pressures.

Umahi cited the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway as an example, noting that investors are already competing for the right to toll sections of the road and repay the Federal Government.

“Don’t forget that sections one and two of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway have attracted investors who are eager to toll the road and pay back the Federal Government the entire cost,” he said.

“That is why I continue to say that Mr President is a very strategic leader. These legacy projects are not just road construction; they are investments.”

The minister also called for constructive criticism from members of the public, stressing that national development requires patriotism and responsible public discourse.

“Those criticizing us should do so constructively. We have a duty to continue to provide explanations. There should be some elements of patriotism. Opposition does not mean speaking without knowledge,” he said.

Umahi further urged political critics to examine their past records before questioning the achievements of the current administration.

“When people say they want to take over government in 2027, the question is: what have they done with the opportunities Nigerians gave them in the past? Nigerians should analyze their records and compare them with what President Bola Tinubu is doing now,” he said.

Highlighting the scale of ongoing infrastructure development nationwide, the minister said road construction is currently taking place in all parts of the country.

“There is no part of this country where major road construction is not ongoing. And we are not just building asphalt roads. We are constructing reinforced concrete roads that will last for a hundred years,” he said.

Umahi expressed confidence that history would vindicate the President’s ambitious infrastructure agenda.

“By the end of his eight years in office, the majority of our roads would have been rebuilt and linked with these legacy projects,” he said.

During the inspection tour, the minister also provided updates on several major road projects in the South-East, including the Dangote Tax Credit Road initiative.

According to him, the project involves about 69 kilometres of reinforced concrete road linking Afikpo in Ebonyi State to Uturu in Abia State and extending to Okigwe in Imo State.

Umahi explained that the project was initially designed as a 60-kilometre dual carriageway approved in 2003 at a cost of ₦103 billion, but rising construction costs made it difficult to execute under the original scope.

He said the Federal Executive Council later resolved that existing contract sums would not be increased, leading to a restructuring of the project.

“Instead of doing 120 kilometres, which is a 60-kilometre dual carriageway, we decided to construct a single carriageway of 12 metres width from Afikpo to Uturu and then to Okigwe, covering 60 kilometres.

“From the balance of the ₦103 billion, we are also constructing an additional nine kilometres from Afikpo on the Amasiri axis, bringing the total to 69 kilometres,” he said.

The minister noted that the project is being executed by HiTech Construction Company, the same firm handling major projects such as the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway and the Lagos–Badagry Expressway.

“The contractors Dangote hired for this project are the same contractors handling the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway and the Lagos–Badagry Expressway, which is HiTech. The company also has experience working in the South-East,” he said.

Umahi, however, expressed concern over the slow pace of work on the project, noting that steps had already been taken to address the challenge.

“The slow pace was not caused by the current management but by the previous one. I complained and the official responsible for the delay has been removed,” he said.

He also highlighted ongoing work around Ndibe Beach and Eke Market, explaining that engineering challenges had arisen due to dense commercial and residential developments along parts of the route.

According to him, the ministry is considering a bypass option to protect businesses, churches and residential buildings located along the existing road alignment.

Umahi further revealed that the Calabar–Abuja Super Highway corridor forms a major component of the Federal Government’s long-term national infrastructure strategy.

He said the route runs from Calabar through Ndibe Beach, Afikpo, Amasiri–Akpoha, Onueke, Ezza South and Ezza North before terminating at Ukwuachi.

“This section alone is about 125.35 kilometres with a total contract sum of approximately ₦454 billion, of which 30 per cent has already been paid,” he said.

He added that the highway will eventually extend through Benue, Kogi and Nasarawa states before terminating in Abuja, forming part of a larger network of legacy highways aimed at improving mobility, boosting commerce and strengthening regional integration.

The minister also commended the contractors handling the projects for maintaining high engineering standards.

“This is beautiful work. The contractors are demonstrating commitment, quality and adherence to the rules guiding the project. We are satisfied with what they are doing,” Umahi said.