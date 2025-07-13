Tinubu’s Rivers Crisis Intervention Timely, Reassuring – Ibas

Four months after the declaration of the State of Emergency in Rivers State, the Sole Administrator of the State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), has commended President Bola Tinubu for his decisive intervention in resolving the political crisis that rocked the State earlier this year.

Speaking on Saturday at the grand finale of the 25th anniversary celebration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Port Harcourt, Ibas described President Tinubu’s actions as both “Timely” and “Deeply reassuring.”

Sunday Telegraph recalls that President Tinubu on March 18, 2025, declared a State of Emergency in Rivers while suspending both Governor Fubara and Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu for six months.

Speaking on the development, Ibas attributed the restoration of political order and governance in the state to the President’s bold leadership and commitment to national unity.

“Let me express our sincere appreciation to His Excellency, Bola Tinubu, for his unwavering commitment to peace and stability in Rivers State and the broader Niger Delta,” Ibas stated.

“His intervention in restoring order and governance in the state was timely, firm, and deeply reassuring.

READ ALSO:

Mr. President continues to demonstrate strong political will for regional development, economic equity, and national cohesion. We are indeed grateful.”

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Rivers State was plunged into a constitutional and political crisis in early 2025 following a fierce fallout between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor and political ally, Nyesom Wike.

The feud led to widespread unrest, legislative standoffs, and chaos in the state assembly, threatening the stability of the oil-rich state.

In March, President Tinubu responded by invoking emergency powers and appointing Vice Admiral Ibas as the Sole Administrator to restore order and oversee governance.

While the decision sparked mixed reactions, garnering both praise for swift action and criticism over constitutional concerns, it ultimately set the stage for reconciliation.

In June, President Tinubu successfully brokered a peace meeting between the warring parties. Fubara and Wike publicly agreed to a truce and pledged to work together for the progress of Rivers State.

Their renewed alliance was confirmed shortly after when both leaders were seen together at a public function in Port Harcourt.

Ibas, speaking at the NDDC anniversary, praised the President’s enduring commitment to the peace process and described the reconciliation as a “critical step toward sustainable governance and regional development.”

With political calm gradually returning to Rivers State, stakeholders are optimistic that the Tinubu administration’s intervention will pave the way for inclusive development, infrastructural growth, and improved security in the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC event also marked a celebration of the commission’s 25 years of service, with renewed calls for stronger federal support and transparent governance across the oil-producing states.