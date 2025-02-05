Tinubu’s RHI Agenda: Game-Changer For Grassroots Devt

Share

The Leadership of “Mission 90 millions”, a non-partisan organization committed to promoting good governance and development has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope developmental Agenda, describing it as a Game-changer in grassroots development.

The group, in a release by its Chairman, Comrade Sunday Lawrence Adebisi, and the Secretary, Mrs Kpagane Sorde Mmuen lauded the President’s

latest move to establish the North Central Development Commission.

They also praised him for the Transportation Route Alignment, a project aimed at serving all four Western Seaports and links to a northward railway line.

“The development agenda is a game-changer for grassroots development in Nigeria. The projects will not only generate numerous employment opportunities directly but also create a ripple effect of economic opportunities that will benefit the people.” Read the statement co-signed by the duo.

While noting that Tinubu’s programs, projects and reforms are addressing the needs of the grassroots masses, regardless of party affiliation, tribe, or religion, the duo said it is a ‘testament to his commitment to the welfare of all Nigerians,”

They express the belief that the President’s development agenda will be a major selling point.

“With initiatives like the North Central Development Commission and the Transportation Route Alignment, he’s demonstrating his dedication to driving growth and prosperity across the country.”

