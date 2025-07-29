Tinubu’s Reward A Game-Changer For Women’s Football, Mbachu, Falode Hail President’s Largesse

Former Super Falcons forward, Stella Mbachu, has hailed President Bola Tinubu’s cash reward and conferment of national honours to the victorious Super Falcons team, describing it as a life-changing gesture that could transform the future of women’s football in Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview with our correspondent following Tinubu’s announcement of $100,000 each for the 24 players and $50,000 for each member of the technical crew, Mbachu said the recognition and rewards were unprecedented in the history of the women’s national team.

The President also conferred the national honours of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on the players at a reception o r g a n i s e d for the team yesterday. “This is extraordinary,” she said.

“I thank God for President Tinubu’s life. For the first time, the Super Falcons are getting the kind of reception and appreciation that matches their achievement. This will change lives.”

Mbachu, who was part of the golden generation of the Super Falcons, recalled how the team was often neglected in the past, with little or no reward despite their successes.

She said things were different during her playing days, and praised the president for not only receiving the team in grand style but also clearing all outstanding payments owed to them.

“In the past, we were treated anyhow, even after winning trophies. But this is something else.

This is the way to go,” she said. She added that the president’s gesture would serve as a massive motivation for both current and aspiring female footballers across the country.

“This will encourage those in the villages, those who have not even started playing, to take the game seriously,” she said. “Every player will now know that the government is watching and will reward hard work.”

Also reacting to the historic honour, Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, praised the President and First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for what she described as a landmark moment in the history of the women’s game in Nigeria.