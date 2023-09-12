Tinubu’s Resolution Of Nigeria, UAE Visa Impasse, Masterstroke – ADSC

The Africa Development Study Centre (ADSC), has described President Bola Tinubu’s successful resolution of the visa impasse and resumption of flights between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a diplomatic masterstroke.

Chief Executive Officer of ADSC, Ambassador Victor Oluwafemi who stated this on Tuesday while reacting to the development, said it was heartwarming that strategic measures have been put in place to rebuild the consular and economic relations between the two countries.

It would be recalled that following a meeting between the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Tinubu in Abu Dhabi, the visa ban placed on Nigerians about two years ago was immediately lifted and bilateral air agreement between both countries restored.

Oluwafemi a seasoned management consultant, expressed delight that the development has led to the immediate resumption of flights by both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines into and out of Nigeria.

He noted that these developments would provide fresh momentum for the opening of investment opportunities in Nigeria.

According to Oluwafemi, President Tinubu has so far shown that he came to office prepared for proactive leadership, particularly in foreign policy interventions that could trigger economic growth.

He stated that the renewed level of cooperation between Nigeria and the UAE would lead to an economically stronger Nigeria as trade volume between the two sides would increase beyond imagination.

He appealed to all strategic stakeholders in the Nigerian project to engage with the current administration to chart a pathway to nation-building and shared prosperity.

Oluwafemi who is also the President of the African Air Passengers Rights Association (APRASS), hailed the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, for the roles he played in resolving the UAE debacle as well as the current efforts to reorganise the major aviation gateways in Nigeria.