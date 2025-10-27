Tinubu’s Renewed Service Chiefs

The appointment of Maj. Gen Waidi Shaibu as 25th Chief of Army Staff on October 24, 2025 slightly altered President Bola Tinubu’s seniority balance in his appointment of Service Chiefs, as the new appointees belong to different courses.

Shaibu is of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Regular Course (RC) 41 while the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Admiral Sunday Kelvin Aneke belongs to RC 40. The Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Iddi Bass is their senior, having enlisted as part of RC 39, the same set as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lt. Gen Olufemi Oluyede.

However, in Nigerian Armed Forces rankings, the Chief of Army Staff towers above the Chief of Naval Staff because the Nigerian Navy berthed in 1957, long after the Army had produced its first officer, Lt. Victor Ugboma, in 1948. The Nigerian Air Force, the most junior, was created in 1963.

In the last dispensation, Tinubu meticulously struck an unprecedented balance. All three Service Chiefs below the CDS came from RC 39. Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and Air Marshal Hassan Tukur, joined the military, on the same day. Their boss, Gen. Christopher Musa, enlisted as a member of RC 38. This parity was maintained after the death of Lagbaja in 2024. The president went for Oluyede of RC 39.The import was that the Army did not suffer a gale of forced retirements since there was no need for seniority adjustments.

However, with the appointment of Shaibu, all officers of RC 39 and RC 40 still serving in the Army are expected to be pulled out if there are no available openings at Defence Headquarters where they can work with the new CDS, a member of RC 39. Similarly, all Air Force officers of RC 39 are expected to go with the immediate past Chief of Air Staff, who is their course mate. They may not work under their junior, an RC 40 Intake. The only alternative is to proceed to the Defence Headquarters where their course mate, Oluyede, is CDS.

There must be a sigh of relief in the Navy. When the president appointed Awwal Gambo, of RC 36, as the 23rd Chief of Naval Staff, a generation of officers lost their jobs. The 22nd Navy Chief, Ibok – Ette Ekwe Ibas, was a member of NDA Regular Course 26. As a result, all officers, from RC 26 to RC 35, were swept away.

The appointment of Abbas of RC 39, will not lead to painful retirements in the Navy because the outgone CNS, Ogalla, is his course mate. Expectedly, new Flag Officers Commanding (FOCs) will be announced. Abbas assumes office from his desk as FOC Central Naval Command Bayelsa.

What the Navy suffered with the appointment of Gambo in 2023 had befallen the Army in 2014 when Dr. Goodluck Jonathan picked Kenneth Minimah of RC 26 to succeed Onyeabo Ihejirika of RC 18 as Chief of Army Staff. Many experienced officers were forced to step aside. As Commanderin-Chief, the President is empowered to hire and fire Service Chiefs. So far, he has not done badly and continues to maintain the necessary balance of two from the South and two from the North.

Oluyede and Aneke are southerners while Shaibu and Abbas are Northerners. Osun and Enugu states are lucky. They are still represented. Oluyede has been rewarded with double promotion. He is not only Chief of Defence Staff; the position has added one more star to his rank to make him a Four-Star general. The immediate past CNS, Ogalla hails from Enugu State.

The new Air Chief, Aneke is an Enugu man. Governor Peter Mbah must be smiling. His state lost nothing. This coming after he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will ignite more celebrations in government. Highlight of the appointments is the emergence of the first ever Chief of Air Staff, from the South-east Geo Political Zone.

Those who thought Udi was only about hills now know Aneke, the son of a Warrant Officer. The first Igbo Chief of Air Staff remains Paul Dike, from Issele Uku, in the Southsouth Geo Political Zone. Aneke’s elevation, coming at the time his region is in mourning, following the passage of one of their own, Air Vice Marshal Osita Obierika, will surely wipe tears.

The late officer, a member of RC 13, was appointed AOC Training Command Kaduna, in 2007. There must be something about Yenagoa. Abbas was FOC, Central Naval Command there, prior to this appointment. Aneke is coming from the Bayelsa State capital as Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command. The senior officers worked together in the past.

Shaibu has earned his Eagle, Star and Swords, having lived in Maiduguri as General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division. He understands the menace of insurgency. From Commanding the Special Armoured Brigade, Bama the new Army Chief rose to head Sector 1, Operation Hadin Kai. The bottom line is that Tinubu is bent on restoring peace in the land.

These new appointments show him as a man on top of his game who knows when to add bite to the security architecture. It is instructive that he moved the Chief of Army Staff position from the South to the North. Jonathan did not do that. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari remained glued to the North.