Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda Yielding Results –Deputy Speaker

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, highlighting significant achievements in economic revitalization, social welfare, security, and national development.

Speaking at the inauguration of over 20,000 new members of the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) Bende, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, Kalu emphasized that the agenda is not just a slogan but a comprehensive blueprint for Nigeria’s progress.

He said under the Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria has recorded notable achievements, including a 3.84% GDP growth in Q4 2024, with annual growth rising to 3.40% in 2024 from 2.74% in 2023.

He also said inflation has dropped from 34.6% to 23.71% by May 2025, with food prices declining by over 25% in the first quarter of 2025.

The deputy speaker said the administration has also unified the FX market, reduced arbitrage, and boosted investor confidence, stressing that Nigeria’s trade surplus also reached N3.42 trillion ($2.25 billion) in Q4 2024, driven by increased exports.

He said: “Since assuming office on May 29, 2023, President Tinubu’s administration has implemented bold reforms and policies that are already reshaping Nigeria’s future.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a slo – gan; it is a comprehensive blueprint for economic revitalisation, social welfare, security, and national development.

“The removal of fuel subsidies has freed up resources for critical sectors, resulting in a 50% reduction in petrol importation and a doubling of government revenues to over N9.1 trillion in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year.

“The unification of the FX market has reduced arbitrage, increased transparency, and boosted investor confidence. “Nigeria’s economy recorded a 3.84% GDP growth in Q4 2024, with annual growth rising to 3.40% in 2024 from 2.74% in 2023.”

