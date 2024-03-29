Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda Working In Abuja – Wike

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has insisted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is in action in the nation’s capital.

Wike made this remark during his inspection of the 7.3-kilometre Gaba-Tokulo road in Bwari Area Council and the 5-kilometre temporary access road that connects the Outer Northern Motorway (ONEX) to the former Keffi route in AMAC, popularly known as Saburi road.

Although the Bwari Area Council has challenges due to its rugged terrain and associated security threats, Wike Assured that the council now has hope again with the continuing development of the vital Gaba-Tokulo route.

The minister also announced that the 5 km temporary access road from the Outer Northern Motorway (ONEX) to the ancient Keffi road in AMAC will be completed this year.

Wike stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” was intended to benefit not only the FCT city hub but also the rural areas as well, making sure that everyone was affected by the government.

In order to guarantee that residents in such areas have access to essential infrastructure amenities, he said the FCT Administration is now building rural roads in each of the six Area Councils.

“I’m very glad to say that the Renewed Hope Agenda is working, particularly as it concerns the Area Councils.

“The renewed hope agenda is not only for the cities. It’s also to make sure that those in the rural areas feel part of the administration,” he said.