Former President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the reforms embarked upon by the President Bola Tinubu would achieve results gradually not overnight.

This came as he expressed support for the government’s anti-poverty policies while calling on the private sector to complement its efforts.

The ex-President in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, congratulated Tinubu on his medium term celebration just as he reminded that leadership was a continuous journey.

Buhari called for steadfast support for the APC government as it marks its second year in offIce, explaining that reforms would achieve success gradually, not overnight.

He warned that necessary reforms and desired changes must not fall victim to nettlesome domestic politics.

He expressed support for the ongoing efforts by the administration to curb poverty and inflation, which he noted have hit the poorest families the hardest.

He however added that the task of reducing poverty and inflation which was immense, must not be left only for the government, saying “The private sector and all of us as citizens must join in all ways we can.”

He urged Nigerians to remain optimistic and stay confident about the country’s future.

“Our expectations from our governments should not get heavy,” President Buhari said in the conclusion of his message.

“I am wishing President Tinubu heartfelt congratulations on his two years in office. May you keep leading with wisdom and care.”

