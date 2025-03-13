Share

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has declared that the economic reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu’s administration have started yielding positive results.

Idris, who stated this in Abuja on Thursday at the Ministerial Press Briefing Session, said the reforms being implemented by the President were not just well-intentioned but essential for the growth and development of the country.

“Let me say that we have crossed the Rubicon, and the pains are gradually easing as the positive impact of these reforms begins to manifest. Already, we are witnessing a marked reduction in food prices, stability in exchange rates, and a gradual decline in the cost of petroleum products, which are clear indicators that the reforms are yielding positive results,” he said.

He stated that history had shown that meaningful reforms are never easy, as they require sacrifice, resilience, and a commitment to long-term progress. Idris emphasized that the challenges and difficulties that often accompany these reforms are a necessary price for achieving a more stable and prosperous future.

The minster affirmed that Tinubu has been steering the affairs of Nigeria with the utmost fear of God and a deep conviction that history will judge his administration favourably. According to Idris, a nation thrives when its leaders govern with a sense of divine responsibility.

“Our country stands at a critical juncture as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu implements bold and transformative reforms to lay the foundation for a new Nigeria.

“Across the world, history has shown that meaningful reforms are never easy; they demand sacrifice, resilience, and a commitment to long-term progress. The initial pains that often accompany these changes are the necessary price for a more stable and prosperous future.

“I want to sincerely appreciate Nigerians for their patience, perseverance, and unwavering belief in the President’s vision,” he said

Idris appealed to all religious leaders to use the sacred period of Ramadan and Lent to offer prayers for the peace, security, and progress of the country.

“I want to urge our Muslim and Christian leaders, particularly during this period of fasting and reflection, to continue to pray for Nigeria’s success. With unity, faith, and collective effort, we will emerge stronger, more resilient, and positioned for lasting prosperity,” he said.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo and the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, gave the scorecards of their stewardship at the press briefing session.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

